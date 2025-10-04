Comedian and actress Retta joins the latest lineup of stars on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Retta speaks onstage during a Q&A at the Hit Man New York Fan Screening (Image via Getty)

Comedian and actress Retta is set to appear on the latest season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Her episode premieres on October 3, 2025, on ABC.

Retta will compete alongside New Kids on the Block member Joey McIntyre and actor Oliver Hudson. In preparation for the game, Retta watched episodes of the show to practice solving puzzles.

Preview clips released by ABC show her participating in the game, answering multiple puzzles correctly while interacting with host Ryan Seacrest and fellow contestant Oliver Hudson. Retta’s appearance will support a chosen non-profit organization during the episode.

Retta on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6

Participation in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Retta competes on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in its sixth season. The show enables celebrity contestants to win money for their chosen charities, with potential winnings reaching up to $1 million.

In preview clips, Retta discusses her preparation for the game with host Ryan Seacrest. She describes watching episodes of the show to practice puzzle solving.

Seacrest notes her progress during the game, highlighting that she is solving several puzzles. Retta confirms her preparation and follows the gameplay closely behind the wheel, interacting with her fellow contestants throughout the episode.

Retta’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode is scheduled to air on October 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC. Following that, her HGTV series America’s Scariest Houses airs at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The episode features interactions with other celebrity contestants, including Joey McIntyre and Oliver Hudson. Preview clips show Retta actively participating in puzzle-solving and gameplay under the supervision of host Ryan Seacrest.

This episode marks the continuation of the sixth season of the show, which is the first season hosted in primetime by Seacrest.

Charity support

For her episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Retta selected the Burbank Youth Vocal Arts Foundation as her charity. She visited the organization ahead of the broadcast. According to ABC7, Retta contributed over $170,000 to the non-profit.

Retta expressed her hope for community support of art programs in public schools, noting that the students were obviously very excited and emphasizing the importance of encouraging communities to contribute to these programs. She pointed out the restricted funds that support student events, performances, and advocacy through costuming, which makes it difficult for schools to support students with the necessary funding for supplies. As Retta pointed out, her role through Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is to help students "hold them over" financially so they can continue to participate in arts events and have access to supplies and support necessary to fund their events.

During the visit, students received a preview of the episode. Retta explained that she chose the organization due to her experience in choir. Her participation in the show will directly support the students by funding various needs, such as events and costuming.

Related television work

In addition to appearing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Retta continues to host her HGTV series. Warner Bros. Discovery announced that she will host six episodes each of America’s Ugliest Houses and America’s Scariest Houses, totaling 12 episodes.

On these shows, Retta visits properties nominated by homeowners who consider them among the ugliest or scariest in the country. The series airs on HGTV, with her episodes scheduled to follow her appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Her HGTV work involves traveling to different locations to feature selected properties.

