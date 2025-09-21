Big Brother alum Brendon Villegas reacts to Keanu blaming others for his inability to strategize or form alliances

Big Brother stars Brendon and Rachel (Image via Getty)

Big Brother season 27 is now approaching the finish line, with the final set to premiere on September 28, 2025. As the end nears, houseguests reflect on their past strategies and overall game plans, reviewing mistakes and poor decisions.

Recent live feeds captured Keanu having a deep conversation with Head of Household (HOH) Vince, during which he said that he could not strategize or form an alliance with anyone because he was playing with a “bunch of dumba**es.”

Nominated by Vince, whom he thought was his ally, he further blamed himself for being too trusting of others and ignoring Rachel, the one person he knew was true to him.

Rachel’s husband, Brendon Villegas, took to X on September 20, 2025, to react to Keanu saying he could not work with anyone, and insisted that Rachel tried her best to guide him.



“You know Production could easily pull clips of the 100+ times Rachel overlooked his [Keanu’s] lack of self awareness and tried to work with and help him. Instead dismissing her like every female in the house & instead listening to guys who wanted him gone. But we won’t,” he said.



Rachel had tried warning Keanu to beware of Lauren and Vince, convinced they would target him. But Keanu believed otherwise.

However, when nominations came, both Lauren and Vince put him up on the block. Consequently, Keanu regretted ignoring Rachel’s advice.

Big Brother season 27: Alum Brendon Villegas accuses production of making it look like Rachel’s elimination was her own fault







Recent live feeds showed Keanu having a heartfelt conversation with Vince, admitting he made a mistake by trusting him over Rachel. He also criticized himself for trying to plot Rachel’s eviction.



“My biggest regret is that I tried to get you to backdoor Rachel, when she’s literally the only person that never lied to me in here … Everyone’s always like, ‘Watch out, she’s a liar. This, that.’ Bro,” he said.



The Big Brother cast member continued:



“And I tried to get her backdoor ‘cause she took Rylie out and I didn’t think she was taking my game into consideration but that m*****f**ker was trying to get me out too.”



But above all, he criticized the houseguests for forming alliances of only two people and not including him in the conversations.

He said that he came to the competition to form alliances and play the game as a team player, but was disappointed to see others make exclusive groups.

Keanu expected his co-stars to see his competitive “prowess” and want to align with him, but that was not the case.

Brendon, however, believed otherwise, as he pointed out on X that there were many instances when Rachel had tried to play the game with him, pointing out that it was production’s choice not to show them.

In an Instagram live, posted on Rachel’s account on September 20, 2025, Brendon further accused production of pinning Rachel’s elimination as her own fault.



“I didn’t even watch the Unlocked last night because I did get a little bit of a heads up that they were gonna start talking smack about Rachel again because this White Locust twist, production just can’t accept the fact that they messed up. So, they keep putting it on Rachel,” he said.



Brendon also called out Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves for “hounding” Rachel during the exit interview to make her accept that it was her fault.

Disappointed by how the producers handle Rachel’s participation in the competition show, Brendon said that he no longer expected anything from them.

Instead, he told viewers that she deserved to win the title of America’s Favorite Player [AFP] since she was the only houseguest who played the game like it was supposed to be played.

Brendon feared production was trying to push Keanu for AFP, and he hoped that they failed because if they succeeded, they would continue to ignore the opinion of fans and do what they assumed was best for the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.