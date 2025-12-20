Ego Nwodim opens up about what's next after her surprise exit from Saturday Night Live

Ego Nwodim (Image via Getty)

Ego Nwodim has opened up about what lies ahead after her surprise exit from Saturday Night Live, confirming that she is stepping away from the NBC sketch comedy series after seven seasons and turning her focus to a slate of new projects in film, television, and podcasting.​

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Nwodim said,

“I’m so excited for the future. This feels very exciting. I’m over the moon. Lots of things to get my fingers in, lots of muscles to flex and develop — and that feels super exciting”.

She described her departure from Saturday Night Live as a deliberate choice to make space for her own creative ambitions, rather than a decision forced by the show.​

What’s next after Saturday Night Live

Nwodim confirmed that her podcast, Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim, is a major part of her next chapter.

Season two of the show, produced in partnership with iHeartPodcasts and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network, launched in late October 2025 with new weekly episodes.

In each installment, she sits down with actors, comedians, musicians, and athletes to discuss family, identity, and personal growth, asking guests, “Who do you want to say thanks to?”​

She also revealed that she has joined the cast of Mindy Kaling’s upcoming Hulu comedy series Not Suitable for Work, playing Kate Woodson, the assistant head of school at an elite all‑girls private academy in Manhattan.

The series, set in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood, follows five ambitious twenty‑somethings navigating work, relationships, and adulthood. Nwodim said of the project,

“I’m in Mindy Kaling’s NSFW [Not Suitable for Work] that will be premiering soon enough. Such a fun cast”.​

On the film side, Nwodim is set to appear in Netflix’s comedy Little Brother, a feature that reunites her with John Cena and Eric André.

The movie centers on a famous real estate agent whose carefully curated life is upended when his eccentric “little brother” unexpectedly reappears. Nwodim said,

“I’m in Little Brother for Netflix, which will be coming out in 2026 sometime”.

The script is by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel (The D‑Train), with Matt Spicer (Ingrid Goes West) directing.​

Additional upcoming credits include the animated film Hoppers from Disney and Pixar, the live‑action Backyard Baseball adaptation, and a role in the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards, where she will serve as host.

She has also performed a one‑woman comedy show Off-Broadway at Lincoln Center as part of “The Comedy Series” in late 2025.​

Her final message on Saturday Night Live

Nwodim announced her exit from Saturday Night Live on September 12, 2025, in a heartfelt Instagram post shared ahead of the show’s 51st season. She wrote,

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne [Michaels] for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always”.​

Nwodim joined Saturday Night Live in 2018, stepping in as a featured performer for Season 44, and two years later, she was promoted to the core ensemble.

Across seven seasons, her stage brought to life quirky originals - Miss Eggy, Dr. Angie Hynes, Lisa from Temecula, Abby Phillip, and Tiffany Haddish.

She left just as Saturday Night Live began shifting its lineup for season fifty-one.

Stay tuned for more updates.