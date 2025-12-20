Bowen Yang reflects on his time at ‘SNL’ as he exits the show

Bowen Yang (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live marked the end of Bowen Yang’s run on the show as he shared a public farewell on the day of his final episode.

Yang posted a note on social media that reflected on his time at Saturday Night Live, where he spent seven seasons as a cast member. He joined the program as a writer in 2018 for Season 44, became a featured player in Season 45, and was promoted to the main cast in Season 47.

His message focused on the lessons learned, the people he worked with, and the experience of producing the weekly show. He wrote that working at the show helped him understand the value of showing up during difficult moments.

The post appeared alongside photos and short clips with fellow cast members and guest hosts. Yang’s final episode aired with Ariana Grande as host and Cher as musical guest.

The episode is also connected to Yang’s recent film work with Grande. His departure comes during a season that included several cast exits as part of a broader change to the lineup.

Yang also has upcoming projects in film and voice acting following his exit from the show.

Bowen Yang's message and reflections about Saturday Night Live

In his farewell post, Yang focused on people and process rather than milestones. He wrote,

“I loved working at SNL, and most of all I loved the people.”

He added that the experience shaped his views on work and collaboration, saying the show taught him “the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile.”

Yang also listed lessons he said he would carry forward, including what he learned about himself, others, and comedy. One line addressed the trial-and-error nature of sketch work:

“I learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn’t.”

The post included thanks to writers, cast members, crew, and staff by name. Yang also thanked quick-change teams and collaborators who worked behind the scenes during live broadcasts.

He ended his message by thanking Lorne Michaels for the opportunity and for setting standards at the show. He wrote that the program continues on a fixed schedule regardless of readiness and expressed hope that he is prepared for what comes next.

The post served as his public goodbye and summarized how he described his time on the series.

Final episode and what comes next for the SNL star

Yang’s final episode featured Ariana Grande as host and Cher as musical guest. The pairing is connected to Yang’s recent role in the Wicked films, where he appears alongside Grande.

His last night on the show marked a full-circle moment tied to that work. The episode aired during Season 51, which began after several cast departures.

Before the season, Michaels said he planned to change the lineup, and multiple performers left the show ahead of the premiere.

After leaving Saturday Night Live, Yang has projects already announced. He and his Las Culturistas co-host Matt Rogers are set to co-write and co-star in a comedy filmfor Searchlight, according to industry reports.

He is also voicing a character opposite Bill Hader in a new version of The Cat in the Hat. These projects will follow his seven-season tenure on the sketch series. Yang’s exit closes his chapter at the show, while his upcoming work places him in film and voice roles.

His farewell message and final episode together marked the end of his on-air run and outlined the transition to his next phase of work.

