Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Eva and Tomas clash, Fairmont Crest mourning, and Bill and Andre at odds

Andre holding Dani, Hayley & Donnell (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates (Week of October 6 to 10), a dramatic upheaval is set to occur in Fairmont Crest. Donnell confronts Vanessa and her shocking secret with Joey. The rivalry between the two powerhouses heats up as Bill declares war on Andre over Dani.

Meanwhile, Eva will make a bold play for Tomas, driven by Leslie's tough advice. And don't miss Hayley's furious confrontation with Dani, or the surprise kiss between Nicole and Carlton that's sure to ignite a new wave of trouble.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates Spoilers: for episodes set to air from October 6 to 10, 2025

Fairmont Crest mourning

The lingering mystery of Doug's death will overshadow Fairmont Crest this week. Donnell will not stop searching for answers, and fans will see him at the police station, relentlessly questioning Jacob.

He is desperate to understand the circumstances of his father's passing. All the while, Detective Marcel Malone will maintain a watchful presence, keeping tabs on Donnell's investigation.

The dangerous affair between Vanessa and Joey is headed for a massive collision. Vanessa will be on edge, terrified of Donnell finding out her secret. That fear will instantly materialize when Donnell walks in with Jacob.

As seen in the preview of Beyond the Gates, a cold confrontation will stun Vanessa when Donnell walks into the bar to confront her while she speaks with Joey.

Bill and Andre are at odds

Further, this week on Beyond the Gates, the hostilities between Bill "The Fixer" Hamilton and Andre Richardson will explode. Andre will bait Bill by stating that Dani is the "sexiest woman in the world" and that Bill was a fool to let her go.

This trash talk will immediately lead to action: Andre and Dani will turn up the heat at her place, where romance will be undeniable. The real drama, however, will come from Bill.

He will be seen making a phone call, issuing a terrifying directive:

"Getting Richardson out of my ex-wife's life and out of her bed is top priority."

Speculations suggest Bill will clearly be setting a plan in motion to eliminate Andre from Dani's life, showing Andre that he is strictly amateur in this dangerous game.

Eva and Tomas clash

Further on, Beyond the Gates, the battle for Tomas will reach a fever pitch as Leslie gives Eva a serious pep talk. Leslie will insist her daughter must fight for her man, "clean or dirty," and cannot let Kat feel victorious.

Taking her mother's counsel to heart, Eva will track down Tomas at the Fairmont Crest Country Club. She will march right up to him and will demand that they "finish what they started."

Eva's fierce determination will force Tomas to seriously reconsider whether he belongs with her or someone else, making this rivalry one to watch.

What else will happen on Beyond the Gates?

Later on, Beyond the Gates this week, tension between Hayley and Dani will explode as Hayley shows up to find Dani in her bedroom wearing. Hayley will lose control and scream up the stairs for Bill to come down immediately.

Dani will find this outburst highly entertaining, since Bill is not even there, reveling in Hayley's unhinged suspicion. Hayley will not leave quietly, delivering a final, blazing ultimatum:

"You have your own husband, stay the hell away from mine."

Elsewhere on Faimont Crest, on Beyond the Gates, Anita will strongly encourage Nicole to start dating again. Nicole will follow this advice quickly. Fans will be stunned when Carlton Fitzgerald, her supposed "worst best friend," appears in Nicole's living room. The two will share a kiss, confirming that Carlton's return means a truckload of drama is about to be delivered.

Catch the latest episode of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+.