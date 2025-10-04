Beyond the Gates weekly update (September 29 to October 3, 2025): Kat and Eva’s Explosive Feud, Dani’s Love Triangle, and Naomi’s Shocking Pregnancy

Dani and Bill comes closer, while Naomi reveals her pregnancy (Image via CBS Network)

This week on Beyond the Gates delivered a whirlwind of betrayal, passion, and shocking revelations. Kat Richardson’s attempt to reconcile with her half-sister Eva Thomas erupted into chaos when she discovered Eva’s affair with her boyfriend, Tomas Navarro. Meanwhile, Dani Dupree’s tangled love life spiraled as she reignited sparks with her ex, Bill Hamilton, despite her volatile marriage to Andre Richardson.

Naomi Hawthorne’s unexpected pregnancy announcement rocked her marriage to Jacob, and Vanessa McBride’s pursuit of justice for Doug’s death closed in on casino owner Joey Armstrong, who continues to conceal the dark truth.

Beyond the Gates recap: for the week of September 29 to October 3

The sisters’ feud and the end of an affair

This week on Beyond the Gates, what started as Kat Richardson attempting to repair her relationship with her half-sister, Eva Thomas, quickly turned into soap opera gold. Kat arrived at Eva’s apartment intending peace but instead found her boyfriend, Tomas Navarro, emerging from Eva's washroom, confirming the affair.

Further on, Beyond the Gates, a heartbroken and enraged Kat immediately declared war, vowing to "ruin Eva's life." The fling was short-lived, as Tomas, reeling from the exposure, quickly apologized to Eva and admitted he still had feelings for Kat. The fallout left a devastated Eva, realizing she had repeated her mother, Leslie's, mistake, while a vengeful Kat prepares her next move.

Dani’s love triangle

Further, Beyond the Gates, the chaotic marriage between Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson was the center of multiple conflicts this week. Dani faced relentless pressure from her mother, Anita, and her sister, Nicole, to annul the hasty Las Vegas union.

Dani countered the criticism by claiming she was addicted only to her ex-husband, Bill Hamilton, a claim that felt real when she and Bill shared several passionate kisses over the course of the week.

The rekindled intimacy only fueled the fire, leading to a massive fight where Dani accused Bill of trying to control her. Meanwhile, Bill's wife, Hayley Hamilton, confronted him about his preoccupation with Dani, which led to a frustratingly stalled intimate moment for the couple.

Jacob and Naomi’s pregnancy & future

In one of the week’s biggest personal reveals, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne shared surprising news with her husband, Jacob Hawthorne: she is pregnant.

While Jacob was ecstatic, the announcement was met with immediate resistance from Naomi, who firmly stated she did not want a child. Her identity as a successful lawyer and her fear of sacrificing her career (as she feels her own mother and sister Dani did) led to a severe clash with Jacob.

Though Jacob promised shared responsibilities, Naomi remained unconvinced, setting the stage for a tense conflict over the future of their family.

Intensifying Doug McBride’s death investigation

Furthermore, on Beyond the Gates, Doug McBride’s family took decisive action against casino owner Joey Armstrong this week. Doug's wife, Vanessa McBride, and son, Donnell McBride, joined forces to confront Joey about his possible role in Doug’s fatal car accident.

By the middle of the week, the family, alongside police officer Jacob Hawthorne, informed Joey that they plan to sue him, his casino, and the bartender who overserved Doug. Despite the legal pressure, the shady casino owner remains slippery.

In a final scene for the week, Joey appeared empathetic, sharing a drink with Vanessa and Donnell to commemorate Doug, all while secretly paying off a casino dealer to keep the truth about Doug’s death buried. The family is closer than ever to the truth, but Joey is actively working to cover his tracks.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and streams on Paramount+.