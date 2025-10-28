How did OTK respond to Emiru’s sexual assault allegations against Mizkif?

(Image via instagram/@emiru.jpg)

OTK has expressed support for Twitch creator Emiru following her allegations against her former boyfriend. On October 25, 2025, Emiru, who co-owns OTK, claimed that Mizkif, also a co-founder of the streaming organization, had sexually assaulted, stalked, abused, harassed, and threatened her:

One True King in an October 27, 2025, tweet stated:

“OTK fully supports its co-owner and sister Emiru, and we stand by her side and admire her strength in coming forward and sharing her story.”

The organization added that they had cut ties with Mizkif, who played a pivotal role in its establishment, due to a prior unrelated incident:

"While Mizkif was one of several founders of OTK, the organization, terminated its relationship with him some time ago for reasons unrelated to the recent events, and he holds no stake in OTK or any of our other companies."

OTK concluded their tweet:

“Out of respect for those who have come forward, we will let their voices speak above ours."

More details on the Emiru and Mizkif drama

Emiru accused Mizkif of sexual assault, stalking, abuse, harassment and threats of blackmail in her October 25, 2025, Twitch stream.

She stated:

"Today I'm finally going to be opening up about the psychological and domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, sexual assault and threats of blackmail that Mizkif has done towards me and some of these issues which are still ongoing."

She recounted one incident where Mizkif had allegedly assaulted her:

"Yeah, we were just talking, and I was crying a lot. He started to try to comfort me by hugging me while I was sitting on the couch and holding me really close to him, and when this was happening, we hadn't talked in quite a while. I'm usually very uncomfortable when being touched a lot by people that I'm not in a relationship with, but I let him hold me while I was crying."

She added that things took an awful turn when Mizkif tried to shove his hands inside her pants, and she screamed. She alleged that Mizkif became uncomfortable and left her alone.

In a recent livestream, Asmongold apologized for promoting Mizkif on his platform and stated that he wasn’t aware of the extent of their relationship's toxicity.

Mizkif responded to Emiru’s allegations, stating that they were both toxic to each other and Emiru would “throw clothes and plushies at me, and I’d punch holes in the wall or slam doors in aggression.”

Mizkif was suspended from OTK for allegedly covering up a sexual assault incident between streamers CrazySlick and Adrianah Lee.