"We failed": Twitch CEO Dan Clancy issues a public apology for Emiru over assault at TwitchCon

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 09: Dan Clancy, CEO, Twitch, speaks at the Channels live podcast at the Vox Media Podcast Stage presented by Smartsheet At SXSW on March 09, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Twitch chief Dan Clancy publicly apologized to streamer Emiru after she was assaulted during a meet‑and‑greet at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego. Emiru, whose legal name is Emily‑Beth Schunk, was approached by a male attendee who slipped past the security cordon, grabbed her, and tried to kiss her without consent.

Her own security team stepped in. Emiru has slammed Twitch for what she calls a response, noting that the assailant was allowed to walk away freely and wasn't detained until several hours later. In his statement, Clancy conceded the platform had fallen short in protecting Emiru, acknowledging, "We failed, both in allowing it to occur and in our response following." He pledged an audit of event‑security measures. Vowed to reinforce safety protocols for future TwitchCon gatherings. In his words:

"First, I want to be upfront and take accountability for the security incident that occurred during Emiru's Meet and Greet. It shouldn’t have happened and we take that very seriously. We failed, both in allowing it to occur, and in our response following. We mismanaged our communications about the incident, and that includes the comments I made. I apologize to Emiru for all that took place."

Twitch apologizes for TwitchCon meet‑and‑greet security lapse, vows safer events

Twitch stated that a security breach unfolded during Emiru's meet‑and‑greet at TwitchCon. In a post from its account, Dan admitted that the platform missed the mark both in preventing the incident and in handling the communications, and he extended a direct apology to Emiru.

He further said:

"For Meet and Greets, we've begun a complete analysis of the incident that took place, as well as other issues that came to our attention after TwitchCon concluded. We’re examining everything, from how we do sign ups, to the layout, to increased security controls."

Twitch also announced that it is launching a review of event safety, examining everything from meet‑and‑greet sign‑up procedures and venue layouts to upgraded security protocols. Twitch also said it's revisiting its IRL streaming rules for the convention, aiming to balance the needs of everyone attending. At the time, the company is combing through accessibility standards with production and venue crews to craft a genuinely inclusive atmosphere. Dan Clancy further said:

"We're also doing a comprehensive review of overall event safety and security, and will be making updates for future TwitchCons. While we won’t be sharing all security updates for privacy and safety reasons, we will keep our community informed about changes that directly impact attendees."

He continued:

"We have heard concerns about IRL streaming at TwitchCon. Twitch has evolved over the years, and IRL streaming is a part of Twitch. But, we need to ensure that TwitchCon meets the needs of a variety of participants. We will be reviewing how we handle IRL streaming at TwitchCon, and will have more to share soon."

Some tweaks will stay confidential for safety reasons. Twitch stressed that any changes that directly affect the crowd will be announced, underscoring its commitment to safety and trust as it maps out events.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!