"He ended our marriage with a text": Love Is Blind: France star Julie blames Charles for their breakup at the reunion

Julie from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Instagram/@byjuliemay)

Love Is Blind: France released its much-anticipated reunion special on October 5, 2025.

The segment saw the couples sit down with hosts Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus to reflect on their journey in the experiment and reveal their relationship status a year after filming ended.

Among the participants were Julie and Charles, who were one of the two couples that got married in the finale.

However, at the reunion, they revealed that they were no longer together. Julie disclosed that a month after she had moved in with him, Charles had asked her to leave, saying that he needed space.

Although he wanted to continue seeing her from time to time, it marked the beginning of their breakup. Julie blamed and criticized Charles for the way he ended things.



“A couple can have tensions, no problem, so I accepted it. But in the end, I got a break-up text. So that man left me with a text. He ended our marriage with a text. And so, my silence was just the consequence of the way he ended our marriage,” she said.



The Love Is Blind: France star also accused him of texting another woman days after their marriage, looking down on her personality, and asking her to prove her “worth” to him.

Love Is Blind: France: Julie’s version of how her marriage to Charles came to an end







While reflecting on the past, Julie revealed that she moved in with Charles after their wedding, hoping to have their own flat soon.

However, things took a turn when, after a month, Charles asked her to leave, saying he needed “space” and “air.”

To Julie, the demand seemed “absurd,” because, according to her, a married couple should tackle challenges together and not separately.

But even then, she honored his request, as she considered herself and Charles a “team.” However, that was not the end of their issues.



“What he doesn’t say is that behind his need for space, there was a lack of commitment on his part. He wrote to a woman four days after our wedding. He asked me to prove my worth to him after a wedding. As if our wedding was an exam rather than a commitment we had to honor,” she explained.



The Love Is Blind: France star added that Charles even questioned her personality, despite knowing what she was like.

Consequently, Julie felt blindsided when Charles distanced himself from her, even when she tried to reach out to him on various occasions.

She also kept her wedding ring, hoping Charles would apologize and reconnect with her.

But her expectations were never met, as she accused him of neglecting her and not reciprocating her efforts to make contact with him.

Julie revealed that during the eight months of being separated, Charles had texted her only twice, “one very condescending text,” and another asking her for a divorce, to which she said, “Yes.”

Love Is Blind: France: Charles’ take on their breakup

Charles admitted he needed “some air” after he started living together with Julie to “regain some mental and physical space.”

Although he knew it would be a step backwards, he needed the change, confident it would not mark the end of their marriage.

However, things did not play out the way he had wanted them to. While Julie criticized him for questioning her personality, Charles defended himself, saying:



“I need someone more gentle and more respectful to their husband, because there were times when I didn’t feel respected. And that’s why I’ve distanced myself.”



The Love Is Blind: France contestant clarified that he did not end things to hurt Julie, but to prioritize his own feelings and go beyond the feelings of disaffection.

Regardless, he regretted how everything happened and wished they could have discussed their issues before taking any step.

When asked if there was any possibility of a reconnection, Charles answered in the negative, noting that their attitudes were different.

In the end, he apologized to Julie, assuring her that it was never his intention to hurt her.

