General Hospital spoilers: Tracy tempts fate, Brook Lynn opens up to Ned, and Jordan faces Trina’s tough questions

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, September 24, 2025, tease a dramatic episode filled with emotional confrontations and shifting dynamics in Port Charles. The Quartermaine family is still trying to come to terms with Monica's passing, which results in a tender moment between Ned and Brook Lynn while they try to cope with grief and strained family relationships.

Meanwhile, Portia reconsiders her attraction to Isaiah while Felicia frets over James following his confession to Cody. Nathan's dramatic survival raises more questions than answers.

With secrets, tension, and emotional turning points, Wednesday’s episode promises to deliver developments that could reshape multiple relationships across town.

Ned and Brook Lynn’s emotional heart-to-heart

On Wednesday’s episode, Ned Quartermaine has a moment with his daughter, Brook Lynn. The Quartermaines struggle with Monica's death, and Ned has a heart-to-heart with Brook Lynn as they both attempt to come to terms with their loss.

Throughout their conversation, Ned encourages his daughter to confront her on-again, off-again dynamic with Lois Cerullo.

Brook Lynn, on the other hand, attempts to hold her father's hand while he's dealing with everything going around him.

Tracy tempts fate

While Ned and Brook Lynn are repairing their relationship, Tracy Quartermaine takes a huge risk that may have long-term effects. Tracy's move places her in a very dangerous situation, continuing the uncertainty already plaguing the Quartermaine family following Monica's death.

With Ned and BLQ preparing to catch up with her, Tracy’s actions could either complicate matters further or shed light on unresolved issues.

Her choice to tempt fate comes at a vulnerable moment, leaving questions about what kind of danger or trouble she might face as her family struggles to hold things together.

Trina questions Jordan

Elsewhere, Trina Robinson turns to Jordan Ashford for clarity. Between her parents' messy marriage and Drew Cain's shooting case, Trina leans on Jordan's shoulders with questions.

Jordan puts into the record that she is not looking to divide Curtis and Portia's relationship, according to Portia's assumption.

She also recommends that Trina avoid taking part in the Drew affair, underlining that the best action is to do nothing.

Trina does seem to be obviously torn, wishing to assist her family while being frustrated by the restrictions put on her in these stressful situations.

James confides in Cody

At the Quartermaine stables, James West admits that he sometimes wishes Cody Bell were his father. This confession comes as James struggles with the absence of a father figure in his life, despite Nathan West’s recent shocking reappearance.

Felicia Scorpio overhears James’ words, which leave her unsettled, given the complicated situation.

With Nathan alive in the hospital, the timing of James’ confession is particularly difficult. For now, James remains unaware of his father’s survival, since his family wants to confirm more details before telling him the truth.

Felicia, however, is left increasingly worried about her grandson’s emotional well-being.

Portia reconsiders with Isaiah

Meanwhile, Portia Robinson stuns Isaiah Gannon by changing her stance on their potential romance. After previously backing away, Portia now reconsiders the idea of pursuing a relationship with Isaiah as her marriage to Curtis continues to crumble.

This shift leaves Isaiah optimistic about the possibility of something more with Portia.

At the same time, Marshall Ashford questions Curtis privately about whether he thinks Portia could have been involved in Drew’s shooting.

Curtis admits he isn’t sure what to think anymore, reflecting the growing uncertainty in his marriage and the tension caused by recent events.

Nina confronts Nathan

At the hospital, Nina Reeves confronts Nathan West, who has just woken up. Bemused by his survival, Nina insists on the truth, demanding to know why he survived.

Nathan's return is an emotional blow, but Nina insists on the full story.

Though Nathan might not yet be in the position to tell her everything she wants to know, creating more questions than answers for the moment.

