General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 24 to October 3, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Surprising arrivals mark the upcoming storyline of General Hospital in the backdrop of Monica’s funeral. As Port Charles gets ready to bid farewell to one of its loving patrons, the family may get into controversies and frictions. Meanwhile, Nathan West’s accident baffles the PCPD, leading to many possible theories. Elsewhere, Drew’s plan to corner Michael is not likely to succeed.

The previous episodes of General Hospital played out the sad demise of the Quartermaine matriarch, Monica, discovered by Jason. Before her death, she met and blessed her grandchildren for their first day in school. As Tracy and Jason shared their grief and memories, the rest of the town was left shocked.

The General Hospital fans also saw Anna stunned with the evidence from Drew’s safe. However, before the department could go ahead with their investigation, Anna and Dante saw an accident victim who looked like their late colleague, Nathan West.

Elsewhere, Willow and Nina had another faceoff while Molly reconciled with Cody. The long-running ABC soap saw Molly impressed with Cody as the latter refused the prize money for rescuing Outback. The Outback arc also brought Gio and Emma romantically close.

General Hospital: Anna holds a view on Nathan’s return

In a mysterious turn of events, Nathan turned up as an accident victim in Port Charles. As Lucas, Anna, Dante, and Elizabeth were stunned to find a Nathan-lookalike, Anna ordered DNA and fingerprint tests. The results proved the unconscious person as the deceased cop, leaving all concerned people baffled.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nathan’s return will blow into a major arc as Obrecht learns that both her children are alive. While Anna believes there is some Faison connection with Nathan’s live return, she may struggle to prove her hunch. However, she will think that both Faison’s children coming back from dead is too much of a coincidence.

Meanwhile, Britt may be aware of Nathan’s secret. However, she may pretend innocence and surprise so that she does not irk her mother further. Whether Nathan’s return has a direct link with Britt’s research and Dalton’s project remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Tracy is upset with a visitor

Monica’s recent death left Tracy anguished and lonely. Moreover, she has to look into the funeral arrangements and more. As such, she is expected to be high strung. Meanwhile, Martin made a mysterious call after receiving the news of Monica’s passing. He informed his listener about the sad demise.

It is likely that the person on the other end of the call is someone closely related to Monica, like a sister. The Port Charles’ stalwart’s funeral will see the arrival of a new and unexpected guest. There is a possibility that it is Monica’s sister, played by Erica Slezak. She is not likely to be an expected guest at the Quartermaine mansion.

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital will find Tracy taking an instant dislike for Monica’s relative. Moreover, the two will likely clash over minor issues as Tracy will find it difficult to control her fiery temper. Additionally, there is likely to be a lot of distrust, with Martin involved in the situation.

General Hospital: The Drew-Michael scheme continues

While Michael’s parents wanted him to take time off to grieve, Tracy handed over all of Monica’s matters to Michael, as her grandson. As such, Michael will be very occupied in the upcoming week with Quartermaine affairs.

However, Drew will not let go of his enmity easily even during these trying times. As such, he may make more sinister plans aimed at Michael. The GH spoilers hint at Michael having an upper hand in this tussle. This may be related to more evidence against Willow coming out.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to watch the drama surrounding new evidence in the Michael-Drew battle as Nathan’s return mystery pans out.