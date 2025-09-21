General Hospital spoilers: Anna hides Nathan’s survival shock, Britt faces double bombshell, and Molly confides in Alexis about Cody

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, September 22, 2025, preview a dramatic mix of secrets, surprises, and emotional moments in Port Charles. Anna Devane is determined to keep quiet after a shocking arrival at the hospital leaves her questioning everything she knows, while Britt Westbourne finds herself reeling from two unexpected developments.

Elsewhere, Molly Lansing-Davis admits her complicated feelings to her mother, Alexis Davis, setting the stage for personal conflict.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn Quartermaine contemplates bending family rules in the wake of sad Quartermaine news, and Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer brace for a difficult loss.

As Port Charles faces new mysteries and painful realities, alliances may shift, and emotions will run high. Monday’s episode promises shocking twists, heartfelt confessions, and decisions that could change relationships moving forward.

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, September 22, 2025

Molly confides in Alexis

Molly opens up to Alexis about her growing feelings for Cody, a surprising admission given their different backgrounds. While she is a lawyer and he works with horses, Molly has been struck by Cody’s recent acts of kindness and responsibility, such as encouraging Gio to donate a reward to charity.

Admitting these emotions makes Molly feel conflicted, especially considering her past with TJ and the expectations tied to her professional life.

Alexis listens as Molly shares her thoughts, creating space for a mother-daughter exchange that could set up difficult choices about Molly’s future relationships.

Brook Lynn pushes to change the rules

At the Quartermaine stables, Brook Lynn encounters Outback, Cody’s dog, and faces the long-standing rule against pets.

Aware that family rules often come with exceptions, she points out that since a Quartermaine set the policy, a Quartermaine can also change it.

This exchange can be seen as a sign of her increased readiness to confront outdated traditions, and at the same time, provides support to Cody.

Brook Lynn will also be responsible for breaking the tragic news of Monica's demise, a development that is burdensome to the family and concludes a significant chapter in their history.

Anna confronts a doppelganger mystery

The General Hospital emergency room is thrown into chaos when an accident victim arrives looking identical to the late Nathan West. Dante, Elizabeth, Lucas, and Anna are all present, stunned by the uncanny resemblance.

Anna, recalling past deceptions involving masks and impersonations, quickly urges everyone to keep the discovery secret until more is known.

The possibility of Nathan’s survival, or someone deliberately made to look like him, raises troubling questions about who is behind the mystery.

Anna begins to suspect ties to old foes like Cesar Faison, setting the stage for an investigation with potentially explosive consequences.

Britt faces a double shock

Britt receives two startling blows in one day. First, Lulu arrives at her door hoping to make peace for Rocco’s sake, recognizing that the boy deserves a stable relationship with his surrogate mother.

Britt is wary, still suspicious of Lulu's motives, but what passes between them marks a new chapter in their strained relationship.

The second shock materializes when she finds out about the Nathan doppelganger in the hospital and is visibly shaken.

Whether Nathan has actually come back or not, Britt is unnerved by the implications and grapples with the resurgence of horrific memories attached to her family's troubled past.

Sonny and Carly receive sad news

Sonny and Carly are devastated to learn of Monica Quartermaine’s passing. While both have had complicated histories with the Quartermaine family, the news hits hard, especially with Jason and Michael facing the loss directly.

Sonny reflects on the pain of losing people close to him, while Carly wrestles with her own fraught relationship with Monica and Tracy.

Their shared grief brings a rare moment of honesty between them as they discuss difficult losses and strained ties to the Quartermaines.

Together, they prepare to support Jason and Michael during this time of mourning, even as family tensions linger.

Anna receives shocking intel

Alongside the turmoil over the Nathan doppelganger, Anna also gets startling information that could impact two major cases she has been investigating.

Both Judge Heran’s suspicious death and Drew’s shooting have left many unanswered questions, and the new intel may shed light on possible motives and suspects.

Theories point to Portia having a motive tied to Congressman Cutthroat, while Tracy reportedly spotted Michael near Drew’s house at the time of the shooting.

Trina and Kai were also inside the house and overheard gunfire, which complicates the picture further. Meanwhile, Marco and Sidwell’s possible involvement in Judge Heran’s case cannot be ignored.

With so many tangled threads, Anna’s shocking intel could either connect the dots or throw suspicion in unexpected new directions, leaving her to carefully navigate a dangerous and unpredictable investigation.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.