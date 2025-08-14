General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 15, 2025): Trina questions Portia, Jordan hides her plan, and Drew gets a punch in face

Clockwise from left, Jordan, Trina, Portia and Drew on General Hospital

Drastic changes await the townspeople on General Hospital’s upcoming storyline as the mob battle crawls towards its next sinister move. On one hand, Turner is softening towards Sonny, while on the other, Congressman Drew is kicking up an evil storm. Relationships are positioned to take a side as families scramble to stay together in Port Charles.

The YouTube channel, General Hospital Preview, presents snippets of the upcoming episode of August 15, 2025, in a teaser video. The video shows Trina facing her mother, saying:

“I could tell that there was something that you weren’t telling me.”

She may have found out what transpired between Portia and Drew. Meanwhile, Jordan is seen behaving mysteriously as she tells Curtis:

“Trust me, I save the best for last.”

Since Curtis is there to help her with her new house, she may be hesitant to open up about her plans. Elsewhere, Michael is seen hitting Drew across his face at a bar. The two will likely have a nasty faceoff on the upcoming episode of the long-running ABC daily soap.

Other story arcs for August 15, 2025, involve Stella’s query to Tracy, Isaiah’s declaration, and Josslyn and Vaughn’s discussion.

General Hospital: Important story arcs to follow on August 15, 2025

The teaser video generated by the YouTube channel mentioned before opens with Trina and Portia’s conversation. Trina declares that she picked up hints about something wrong that her mother was not being honest about. This may be the time when Trina finally learns about Drew’s blackmail and her mother’s past actions.

The video moves on to show Josslyn and Vaughn discussing their mission and their strategies. This may be after Josslyn finds herself removed from the mission. While she will resent the order, she may prove helpful when Vaughn is attacked later.

The following scene has Tracy at the receiving end of a question from Stella. Stella wants to know why her friend seems to be helping the man she despises. She is likely pointing at Sonny when she poses her query. Whether Tracy explains the scenario regarding Deception coming under the radar remains to be seen.

In the next scene of the General Hospital teaser, Jordan behaves mysteriously with Curtis when he visits her new home. She promises to keep the best for the last after he helps her arrange her house. This may leave Curtis uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, Isaiah decides to take a stand as he informs Felicia. He plans not to leave things alone. This may be about Curtis’s continued connection with Jordan while promising to work on his marriage. Felicia may advise Isaiah to back off from other people’s lives.

The following frame of the General Hospital video finds Turner visiting Sonny with an apology. As the mob boss accepts her words graciously, Turner apologizes for jumping at him about sending her a gift basket. She may have learnt that the gift was from someone else.

The General Hospital video preview ends with Michael socking the Congressman in public. Drew will likely provoke Michael to express violence in front of witnesses on purpose. That will leave him with a bad reputation when their custody hearing resumes.

Tune in to General Hospital to watch Drew’s machinations as Isaiah pokes his nose in the Ashford family, and Josslyn learn about being dropped from the mission.