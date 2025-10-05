General Hospital spoilers: Jason questions Britt’s motives, Portia suffers a dizzy spell, and Monica’s shocking will reading stuns the Quartermaines

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, October 6, 2025, reveal a day filled with explosive confrontations, shocking revelations, and emotional turmoil in Port Charles.

The long-awaited reading of Monica Quartermaine’s will sends shockwaves through the Quartermaine family, leaving everyone reeling—especially when an unexpected heir emerges.

Drew’s anger reaches new heights after being excluded from Monica’s final wishes, while Tracy finds herself on the receiving end of another family feud.

Elsewhere, Jason questions Britt’s actions and motives as she grows increasingly secretive about Nathan and her past.

Meanwhile, Carly struggles with guilt after her tense encounter with Brennan, and Josslyn’s return from Australia stirs up hidden WSB secrets.

Over at General Hospital, Portia and Isaiah’s complicated connection deepens, but a sudden dizzy spell leaves Portia alarmed and facing a possible life-changing discovery.

The drama continues to build as alliances shift and secrets threaten to explode.

Monica’s will reading stuns the Quartermaines

General Hospital kicks off the week with Monica Quartermaine’s long-awaited will reading, which throws the entire family into chaos.

Veronica “Ronnie” Bard shocks everyone when she reveals she was invited, leading to more tense exchanges with Tracy.

As Alexis reads Monica’s bequests, the biggest surprise comes when Monica leaves the Quartermaine mansion to Ronnie.

Tracy is left fuming with only Lila’s pickled relish, while suspicions rise that Martin Grey may have manipulated the will to punish Tracy.

The revelation leaves the family reeling and sets the stage for explosive fallout within the Quartermaine clan.

Drew goes on the warpath

After he is humiliated at Monica's funeral and cut out of her will, Drew's anger is pent up. Grumbling still about being thrown out of the chapel, he starts scheming revenge against Tracy and the other Quartermaines.

When Martin calls his fight with Tracy an assault, she won't apologize or pay him off, vowing to battle him in court.

Drew's rage only intensifies when he sees just how much he's been shut out of the family, and he vows to make them all pay—most specifically, Michael, whom he feels has taken his place in Monica's heart.

Jason challenges Britt’s motives

Britt finds herself cornered when Jason unexpectedly lets himself into her room, leading to a tense exchange.

Jason’s curiosity about her behavior grows after she blocks James and Nathan from visiting, claiming it was for their protection.

Though Jason accepts her explanation, Britt is left shaken by his faith in her, knowing she has been concealing painful secrets about Nathan.

Her anxiety builds when she later encounters Josslyn, forcing both women to keep up appearances about Britt’s supposed death and Josslyn’s WSB ties, deepening the web of deception around them.

Carly and Josslyn’s tense reunion

Carly opens up to Brennan about her questioning by Anna, fearing that she might have said too much. Brennan comforts her, but Carly remains anxious.

Josslyn also comes back to Port Charles after her mission in Australia, adhering to her cover story.

Her reunion with Carly becomes complicated when Britt turns up suddenly, and Josslyn has to pretend she didn't know Britt was alive.

While Britt plays along, Josslyn becomes anxious that Jason will eventually reveal her secret WSB activities and risk losing everything she has tried to keep hidden.

Portia faces a health scare

Portia's professional and personal life cross paths when her complicated past with Isaiah re-emerges.

Their unresolved issues take center stage as Isaiah confesses he is torn between resuming their love affair because he is afraid it might threaten his career.

In the meantime, Alexis threatens Curtis that the police are closing in on him. Later, Portia experiences sudden dizziness at General Hospital, prompting Elizabeth to urge her to rest.

This alarming moment leads Portia to take a pregnancy test later in the week, setting up a potential turning point in her storyline.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.