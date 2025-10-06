What happened to General Hospital fame Kin Shriner? Soap opera star shares health update

Kin Shriner plays Scott Baldwin on General Hospital

Actor Kin Shriner, who portrays Scott Baldwin on General Hospital, is undergoing post-surgical issues. He shared his latest health update via his social media post on X, formerly Twitter, dated October 1, 2025. His page had images of his crutch, actor Maurice Benard, actor Marcus Coloma and actor Malcolm Danare. His post expressed his exasperation of spending eight weeks in recuperation after a second foot surgery, helped along by his visitors.

A similar post on his Instagram page showed video snips of Shriner dropping his crutches as he tries to walk towards an encouraging Marcus Coloma. Titled, “Kin Shriner’s 2nd Foot Surgery Survival Kit”, the post also has images of Benard, Danare, and Shriner’s crutches. While fans poured in their wishes for his recovery in reply to his posts, many acknowledged the reason for his character, Scott Baldwin, missing Monica Quartermaine’s funeral on General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the long-running ABC soap is currently playing out Drew’s shootout mystery, and Britt and Nathan’s return from the dead. While Drew’s mystery is getting complicated by the Congressman trying to pin the blame on Michael, the PCPD has more suspects to look for, including Curtis, Nina, Tracy, Willow and Kai.

Elsewhere, Nathan’s return remains a mystery so far since the former cop is facing a memory loss about the past seven years that he presumably remained dead. On the other hand, Monica was declared dead while sleeping, after actor Leslie Charleson’s demise in January 2025.

What happened to General Hospital actor, Kin Shriner?

In July 2024, Kin Shriner underwent a foot surgery for subtalar fusion after he faced some foot arthritis-related problems. However, the actor reported a botched surgery leaving him unable to walk for almost six months. Shriner’s friend, actor John Stamos, recommended another medical expert. After a redo of his treatment, Shriner needed to go through physiotherapy and gym to get back on his feet.

As per his social media post, Shriner needed a second foot surgery in August 2025. As he said on his post, he spent some lonely time convalescing from his surgery. However, he had a helpful friend in Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital. Besides Benard, he had other actor friends, Malcolm Danare and Marcus Coloma, to cheer him up. His friends were seen encouraging him to give up his crutches and walk.

A glimpse at Shriner’s character on General Hospital

As mentioned before, Kin Shriner played Scott Baldwin on the ABC soap since 1977. While the character was introduced in 1965 by Johnny Whitaker, and played by many actors, Shriner took over the role from Johnny Jensen. Shriner also played Scott in the soap’s spinoff, Port Charles.

Shriner’s Scott Baldwin married Laura while having an on-and-off affair with Bobbie. When Laura fell for Luke and divorced Scott, he showed his darker side by contesting the divorce. He later married Susan Moore and became Jason’s stepfather but had an affair with the criminal Heather Webber. He left town after Susan was murdered and Monica took in Jason.

He returned later to get involved with Lucy while marrying Dominique. Lucy offered to be the surrogate for Scott and Dominique’s daughter after Dominique learned about her impending death. However, after the birth of his daughter, he got engaged to Katherine Bell but left town again.

He returned again in 1997 to represent Luke as a lawyer in the Stefan Cassadine murder trial. During the trial he caused enough strain to the Luke-Laura relationship to tear the couple apart. He, then, forced Laura to travel to Hollywood with him and proposed marriage. However, Laura turned him down and chose Luke again, pushing Scott to date his former lover, Bobbie.

While Laura remained as one of his primary objectives, Scott eventually became the district attorney of Port Charles. However, his shady ways affected his career. Moreover, Heather proved that Franco was his son leaving him with questionable familial connections. In 2021, General Hospital fans saw Franco getting killed by Peter West and Scott threatening his son’s killer.

2024 saw Scott resurface in the story arc revolving around Heather’s cobalt poisoning due to leaking hip replacement prosthetic. While Scott assured Heather of a free life after suing the prosthetic company, Portia’s evidence helped put the criminal out of town. Scott has been missing from Port Charles ever since.

With a slew of characters from the past returning, whether Shriner’s Scott Baldwin makes it back to town remains to be seen. Meanwhile, continue watching General Hospital every weekday.