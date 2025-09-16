General Hospital recap (September 15, 2025): Drew scrambles to cover his tracks as Anna uncovers incriminating evidence

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the Monday, September 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital, tensions rise as legal maneuvers, hidden evidence, and family confrontations drive the drama. Drew turns to Martin for help, convincing him to return as his lawyer by leveraging Stella’s future at the hospital, and pushes him to file an injunction to protect his secrets.

Meanwhile, Anna and Chase uncover incriminating evidence from Drew’s safe that links him to Judge Herrin, though questions remain about his motives. Sidwell and Marco clash over the judge’s murder, with Sidwell making it clear the matter is closed.

In Port Charles, Jason reunites with Sonny and Carly, revealing Britt’s return, while Sonny strategizes over Michael’s legal troubles. Emotions run high as Obrecht lashes out at Britt, refusing to forgive her for faking her death, leaving Britt devastated. Elsewhere, Joss and Vaughn face the end of their romantic involvement under WSB orders, setting up major changes ahead.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 15, 2025

At the hospital, Martin arrives to see Drew, uncertain about why he has been summoned. Drew explains that he needs legal representation and insists it must be Martin. Though Martin reminds him that their professional relationship ended, Drew tempts him by offering to stop the investigation into Stella and reinstate her position at the hospital.

After Drew makes the call to clear Stella, Martin agrees to represent him. Drew then orders Martin to draft an injunction preventing the PCPD from searching his safe, revealing that it holds evidence that could incriminate Portia Robinson. Martin warns that blackmail is illegal, but Drew insists the police must never access that evidence.

Elsewhere, Chase delivers a report to Anna about the contents of Drew’s safe. Anna shares the information with Justine, who confirms the discovery of a Swiss bank transfer to Judge Herrin. Without proof that the account belongs to Drew, she questions the case, but Chase argues Drew only acts in self-interest.

Anna cautions him against making the matter personal. Justine later learns Martin has filed an injunction, though the PCPD already searched the safe, leaving Anna hopeful they can use this to push Drew further.

On Pier 54, Marco confronts Sidwell about Judge Herrin’s murder. Sidwell denies responsibility and accuses Marco of setting events in motion by revealing the payoff. He warns his son never to betray him again and shifts the focus to the fallout from Drew’s shooting.

In Sonny’s office, Sonny, Carly, and Brick discuss Drew before Jason arrives. Jason reveals he found Britt at The Five Poppies and brought her home. Carly is upset she was excluded, though she eventually embraces Jason, relieved he is safe.

Discussion turns to Drew’s shooting, with Sonny noting Michael’s alibi is weak and Alexis remains a suspect. Jason learns that Danny and Rocco discovered Judge Herrin’s body and suspects Sidwell’s involvement.

Meanwhile, at Nina’s, Britt faces Obrecht’s fury. Obrecht slaps her daughter, accusing her of cruelty for letting them believe she was dead. Their argument escalates as Britt insists she didn’t want to spend her final days comforting her grieving mother, while Obrecht calls her monstrous.

Obrecht accuses Britt of returning for money, and when Britt asks Nina for a loan, Obrecht forbids it. Heartbroken, Britt storms out and later reflects at Pier 54, where Jason finds her.

In Australia, Jack tells Joss and Vaughn their relationship compromises their positions. He informs Vaughn he has been promoted, ending his undercover work, while Joss is expected to return to PCU. Though Jack allows them 24 more hours together, he makes it clear their romance must end.

The episode closes with Anna warning Chase not to reveal Drew’s alleged bribe to Willow, Turner confronting Drew about the wire transfer, and Obrecht confessing to Nina she will always love Britt but will never forgive her.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.