"Everyone can say what they want": Selling Sunset's Emma supports boyfriend Blake amid backlash from Chrishell

Emma & Blake From Selling Sunset (Image via Instagram/@beachboybd)

The 33-year-old real-estate star Emma from Selling Sunset is publicly standing by her on-again boyfriend, Blake Davis, amid a storm of backlash involving her costar and former friend Chrishell Stause.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Emma addressed the rumours and shared how the relationship affected her – emotionally and socially.

She admitted that at one point she was holding on to her friendship with Chrishell and worrying too much about public opinion, until she realised:



“This is the person I care about.”



Emma said she’s enjoying her time with Blake and that she couldn’t keep letting outside voices decide her path.



“Everyone can say what they want — or they can either love him or hate him. But ultimately, it’s my choice who I end up with,” she explained.



Emma revealed that after filming the Season 9 reunion, she chose not to hide the romance any longer.

Some of her fellow cast members apparently encouraged her:



“If that’s your man, then say that’s your man, just own it.”



So she did.

Emma continues her romance with Blake while navigating the fallout with Chrishell.

It’s all now unfolded on the show and in the press, with Emma putting her heart ahead of the noise.

Emma and Blake: Relationship history & Controversies







Emma and Blake reportedly began dating in 2024 and have been on and off since.

Blake is described as a real estate heir with Florida ties and family wealth.

Their relationship gained public attention through Season 9 of Selling Sunset, which was released in late October 2025. Blake made his debut and immediately became a polarising character.

Chrishell, 44, a long-time castmate of Emma and a friend, publicly expressed disapproval of Blake.

She alleged that Blake had made “extremely problematic things”, including comparing non-binary identity to mental illness and using derogatory language.

Blake admitted he once referred to G Flip as “wife” instead of their correct pronouns, and claimed he corrected himself.

Emma says Blake “did not say pronouns are dumb. He would never say that.”

Chrishell counters, posting on Instagram:



“This is NOT what was said. But good job Emma inflaming the hate for my partner and their preferred pronoun use.”



She also shared what she calls evidence of Blake’s social-media posts allegedly targeting the LGBTQ community.

Throughout all this, Emma says she was stuck between two relationships: her friendship with Chrishell and her feelings for Blake.



“My ideal situation is for my best friend and my boyfriend to love each other,” Emma said, but she confessed that wasn’t the case."



The season makes it clear their dynamic shifted, and Emma chose her partner over preserving the friendship.

What’s next & why it matters

The tale in question is not just a reality-TV drama.

Emma’s decision is a cultural shift: who we date, how we manage our relationships, and how others expect us to behave.

She is claiming the right to decide for herself, that she is concerned with her desires, not only with the needs of others.

To the audience and those who follow Selling Sunset, this gives rise to complications: the series indeed revolves around high-priced property transactions but also delves into aspects of personal identity, public image, loyalty and conflict.

Emma’s move to go public with Blake in spite of the negative reactions indicates the price of prioritizing one’s own interests over the approval of the group.

Stay tuned for more updates.