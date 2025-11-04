What keeps Morgan Freeman going at 88? Actor shares his daily must-do with Jennifer Hudson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Morgan Freeman speaks onstage during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Morgan Freeman was recently a guest on the Jennifer Hudson Show and talked about his career and what he planned to do soon. The Oscar-winning actor made a rare public appearance on the show’s recent episode to promote his upcoming movie Now You See Me, Now You Don’t.



He also shared tips on what gives him the energy to lead an active lifestyle at 88. “What’s something you have to do, like every day?” Jennifer Hudson asked. The actor gave a deadpan answer:

“Get up.”

The actor laughed as the show host quipped, “You better tell it!”

He reminded Hudson that he was 88, and the 44-year-old host added that it was a blessing.

“There’s always something you’ve gotta work on,” Morgan Freeman talks about ways to improve one’s life in a Jennifer Hudson Show interview

Freeman explained the need for one to improve constantly, adding that it was a lifelong motto of his:

“You can always improve,” said Freeman. “There’s always something you’ve gotta work on. So that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Freeman will appear in the third instalment of the Now You See Me franchise. The first film premiered in 2013 and fascinated audiences with its twists and turns and impressive cast, which included Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher.



The movie follows a group of illusionists known as the Four Horsemen, who stage heists and try to correct their past mistakes. The 2025 instalment of the film Now You See Me, Now You Don’t will feature new stars including Rosamund Pike, Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa. The synopsis of the upcoming movie reads:

"The Four Horsemen are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Smith, Sessa, Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers and warlords."

Now You See Me, Now You Don’t will be released in theatres on November 14, 2025.