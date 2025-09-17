From Meryl Streep to Ralph Fiennes, Hollywood expresses its grief over Robert Redford's death

Actor Robert Redford attends the "All Is Lost" premiere during the 51st New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on October 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Robert Redford has died at 89. As per the PEOPLE report dated September 16, 2025, his publicist stated,

"Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,”

According to The Salt Lake Tribune's report dated September 16, 2025, Robert Redford passed away in his sleep. No cause of death was disclosed. The Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men star became a defining face of 1970s American cinema and later reshaped American film culture behind the camera with Ordinary People and through the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival, a launchpad for independent filmmakers.

Robert Redford’s legacy spans over award-winning acting and directing, institution-building at Sundance, and a long record of environmental advocacy. Hollywood’s memorials arrived fast. Meryl Streep called him “one of the lions.” Jane Fonda said she “can’t stop crying.” This article explains when and how Robert Redford passed away, who he was, and what leading artists said about his death.

When and how did Robert Redford die?

As per a PEOPLE report dated September 16, 2025, Robert Redford died at age 89 at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah, surrounded by loved ones, according to publicist Cindi Berger. His publicist announced the death and did not cite a cause. Arrangements and memorial details were not immediately shared.

Who was Robert Redford?

Robert Redford began on stage and television before leading landmark films including The Sting, All the President’s Men, and The Way We Were. He won the Academy Award for Best Director for Ordinary People (1980) and received an honorary Oscar in 2002. As founder of the Sundance Institute (1981) and the Sundance Film Festival, Robert Redford helped expand the reach of American independent cinema while advocating for environmental causes throughout his career. These contributions defined his influence on generations of filmmakers.

From Meryl Streep to Ralph Fiennes: Hollywood reacts to Robert Redford's death

As per the PEOPLE report dated September 16, 2025, Meryl Streep stated,

“One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend.”

As per the USA Today report dated September 16, 2025, Jane Fonda remarked,

“It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone,...I can't stop crying....He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

As per Fox News Digital report dated September 16, 2025, Barbra Streisand stated,

“Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting — and one of the finest actors ever....The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings.”

As cited in the same report, Ralph Fiennes said,

“The filmmaking world is smaller without him.”

Ron Howard wrote on an X post dated September 16, 2025,

“#RIP & thank you RobertRedford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America’s Independent Film movement. Artistic Gamechanger”

Leonardo DiCaprio posted his picture as a tribute on his official Instagram page, and the caption stated,

“Actor, activist, passionate environmentalist, and champion of the arts. His unwavering commitment to protecting our planet and inspiring change matched his immense talent. His impact will endure for generations to come.”

Scarlett Johansson recalled making The Horse Whisperer with him. As per Fox News Digital report dated September 16, 2025, she stated,

"Bob Redford cast me in ‘The Horse Whisperer’ when I was 11 years old. Every day before each scene, he would take the time to sit with me and walk me through all of the beats that led my character up until that particular point in the story"

