Robert Redford’s family tree explained: His wife Sibylle Szaggars and four children

Robert Redford (Image via Getty)

Robert Redford was an acclaimed American actor, director, producer, and environmental activist, widely respected for both his screen work and his contributions to independent cinema. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 16, 2025, at his Utah home, at the age of 89. His most well-known films include All the President's Men (1976), The Sting (1973), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), and Ordinary People (1980), for which he won the Academy Award for Best Director.

In addition to his legendary on-screen persona, Redford is remembered for having founded the Sundance Institute and Film Festival, with the purpose of supporting independent cinema and launching a new generation of filmmakers.

On the personal front, Redford was married twice: first to Lola Van Wagenen from 1958 until their divorce in the mid-1980s. He had four children with her - Scott Anthony, Shauna, David James, and Amy Hart. The youngest, Scott Anthony Redford, was born in September 1959 and tragically passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome within three months. Redford’s third child, David James “Jamie” Redford was born in May 1962. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, and passed away in October 2020.

In 2009, Redford wed the German multimodal artist and environmentalist Sibylle Szaggars, and she became the stepmother of his surviving children. At present, Robert Redford is survived by Sibylle, Shauna and Amy, as well as his grandchild Dylan, among others.

Surviving family members of Robert Redford

Sibylle Szaggars

Robert Redford and Sibylle Szaggars shared a long and devoted partnership that eventually became a marriage. The two met in the late 1990s and quietly built a life together, often splitting their time between Redford’s Sundance ranch in Utah and her native Germany.

In July 2009, following almost 10 years of friendship, they were married in a small ceremony at a hotel in Hamburg, Germany. Szaggars was a well-known multimedia environmental artist who often worked with Redford on artistic and environmental projects. Until Redford's death in September 2025, their relatioship stayed strong as ever.

Shauna Redford

Shauna Redford, the eldest surviving child of actor-director Robert Redford, was born in November 1960. She is a painter who graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1985 and has largely kept a private life.

That same year, she married journalist and Fast Food Nation author Eric Schlosser, with whom she shares two children, Mica and Conor Schlosser. Both have embraced creative professions: Mica is a copywriter and illustrator holding a master’s degree from the University of Oxford, while Conor works as a producer at RadicalMedia and previously served at the Sundance Institute, carrying on the family torch.

Amy Redford

Born in 1970, Amy Redford, the youngest child of legendary actor-director Robert Redford, is an accomplished filmmaker who studied theater at San Francisco State University and works as a director and producer. Her credits include directing the 2008 feature The Guitar. She resides in Salt Lake City and co-hosts the podcast Scrappy Broads, where she explores stories of resilience and creativity.

Dylan Redford

Dylan Redford, the eldest son of the late filmmaker James Redford and grandson of legendary actor-director Robert Redford, has followed the family tradition in the arts. Building a career as both a producer and actor, Dylan continues to honor his father’s creative legacy after James’s passing from cancer in 2020.

He also contributes to environmental storytelling and advocacy by serving on the board of directors for the Redford Center, the nonprofit founded by his family to promote impactful environmental films and initiatives.

