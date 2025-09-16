Inside Robert Redford's family: All about his kids and grandkids after the actor's death at 89

LOS ANGELES, CA - CIRCA 1981: Robert Redford and wife Lola attend the 53rd Academy Awards circa 1981 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bret Lundberg/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, passed away at 89 on September 16, 2025. His career spanned decades, with landmark performances, acclaimed directing work, and lasting contributions to independent cinema. As well as his mark on Hollywood, Redford was known for his philanthropy and environmental advocacy. Out of the public eye, he and his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, brought up four kids - Scott, Shauna, James, and Amy - making a family life that stayed dear to him all through his life.

Meet the Children of Robert Redford

Family had a great influence on the personal life of Robert Redford. He has four children with his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, and seven grandchildren. Heartbreak struck when two of his children died before him. In 2009, he married artist Sibylle Szaggars, who continued to be his partner up to his death. With an illustrious career, Redford wrote extensively about being a father, the difficulties, and the pleasures.

He looked back on the inner life of struggle his own family had gone through in a 1998 interview with People and declared parenthood as a challenging and at the same time, a fulfilling experience. Most importantly, however, he considered his children as his most important legacy, even to his screen work.

The family story of Robert Redford can be described as a triumph and a heartbreak. In 1959, he had his first child, Scott Anthony, who died a few months later due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, an event that Redford would later relate as a highly traumatic one.

His daughter, Shauna, who was born in 1960, had also experienced tragedy; her boyfriend, Sid Wells, a journalism student, was murdered in 1983 in an unsolved case, and in 1984, she narrowly survived a car accident. She continued to become a painter and eventually the wife of a journalist, Eric Schlosser.

Jamie, the second son of Redford, was born in 1962, and he fought his severe health problems during his lifetime, having a rare autoimmune disease, which resulted in several liver transplants. And he died of cancer in 2020, at the age of 58. Similar to his father, he resorted to movies, which are aimed at promoting the cause of organ donation, education, and environmental concerns.

The youngest, Amy, who was born in 1970, was studying theater and made her own way in life as an actress and director, only to look back and acknowledge how being raised around the work of her father influenced her desire to live a creative life.

Meet Robert Redford's seven grandchildren and their unique nicknames

Robert Redford, the famous actor and movie maker, is also a grandfather to seven kids. Once in an interview with PEOPLE, he mentioned that his grandkids have fun names for him like "Bo-Pa" and "Ba-Poo."

His big family has Shauna Redford and her husband Eric Schlosser's children, Anna Michaela "Mica" Redford Schlosser and Conor James Schlosser; James Redford and his wife Kyle's two kids, Dylan Larsen Redford and Lena Hart Redford; and Amy Redford's three girls, Eden and twin girls. Some of them have followed in his footsteps, making their own way in the movie world.

