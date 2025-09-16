Who is Robert Redford’s wife Sibylle Szaggars? All about family as iconic movie star passes away

Robert Redford's cause of death has not been made official (Image via Getty)

Hollywood legend Robert Redford, 89, passed away on September 16, 2025. He was active in the entertainment industry for more than 80 years, and became popular as a director of eight films, like the Oscar-winning Ordinary People and Quiz Show.

Chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, Cindi Berger, revealed the news of Robert Redford’s demise to Variety. However, the cause of death has not been revealed. Notably, the actor and director was married to environmental activist, Sibylle Szaggars, who was his second wife.

South China Morning Post stated that Szaggars is active as an environmental artist and has even established a non-profit organization called The Way of the Rain. Furthermore, she is the vice president of the NGO and is an environmental activist at the same time.

Outside the world of acting, Robert was known as the co-founder of Sundance Resort and Film Institute. The MCU film Avengers: Endgame marked the final appearance of Redford around six years ago, where he reprised the role of Alexander Pierce from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

While speaking to The New York Times, Cindi said that Robert died in his sleep. Berger additionally confirmed that Redford was at his Sundance-based residence and continued:

“He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Robert Redford’s father was a milkman and later started working as an accountant. The Out of Africa star decided to establish a career like other popular artists and traveled around Europe and other places, following his mother Martha’s death in 1955.

He later enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which helped him to become a part of the stage and television. Redford’s journey started on the small screen with a show titled Maverick and he did not stop playing minor roles.

The Pete’s Dragon star eventually expanded his career to the big screen, portraying different characters. Some of the famous titles include War Hunt, Inside Daisy Cover, This Property Is Condemned, The Great Gatsby, The Electric Horseman, An Unfinished Life, The Old Man & the Gun, Our Souls at Night, and more.

Robert Redford tied the knot twice over the years: Marriages and other details explained

The Santa Monica, California native built a huge fan base with his performances. However, the Three Days of the Condor star’s personal life also grabbed a lot of attention at the same time.

As mentioned earlier, Robert Redford was married to Sibylle Szaggars. But it was his second marriage, following his divorce from Lola Van Wagenen a long time ago. The Hollywood Reporter stated that The Sting star shared four children with Lola. The duo even lost two of their kids, with Scott passing away due to infant death syndrome, and Jamie from bile-duct cancer.

Robert Redford’s ex-wife, Lola, has been an executive producer of films such as The State of Marriage and is the co-founder of organizations like Consumer Action Now and Clio Visualizing History, Inc.

Around 11 years after his separation from Lola, Redford met Sibylle at the Sundance Mountain Festival. The pair’s age difference of 20 years created headlines, and Redford once opened up on how they felt attracted to each other, as he said (via The Times of India):

“It was a wonderful beginning of a relationship, because it began as two human beings meeting each other and finding a connection as two human beings, rather than being coloured by success.”

Apart from Sibylle, Robert’s survivors include his daughters, Shauna and Amy, alongside seven grandchildren.