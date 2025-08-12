Faith and Kim eliminated after PDA backlash in the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise returned with episode 7, bringing shifting alliances, public confrontations, and another elimination. The episode aired on August 11, 2025.

This week, the “Relationship Test” challenge determined which couple would gain immunity and control over the first rose.

The format placed contestants in isolation booths to answer questions, with matches granting strategic advantages, and, in some cases, exposing cracks in partnerships.

The episode’s focus shifted when Brian confronted Bailey about Jeremy’s alleged interest in another woman, setting off a chain of conversations and denials.

While some contestants supported Brian’s decision to share the information, others viewed it as a violation of trust, leading to tension in the group.

Meanwhile, Kim and Faith’s visible affection became a topic of discussion among their castmates, who questioned whether the relationship was genuine or driven by strategy.

This perception, along with other strategic motives, ultimately played into the group’s voting decisions in Bachelor in Paradise.

The rose ceremony ended with Kim and Faith leaving Paradise, marking another shift in the season’s dynamics.

Only one Golden couple now remains in the competition as contestants begin to turn their attention toward individual endgame strategies.

PDA controversy surrounds Faith and Kim, leading to elimination in Bachelor in Paradise

Once officially paired, Faith and Kim displayed constant physical affection, drawing attention and mixed reactions from fellow contestants.

Some questioned the authenticity of their connection, while others suggested Kim’s previous history of forming quick attachments, first with April, then Leslie, was a pattern aimed at extending his stay.

“Does anybody think this is real?” Kathy asked Dale and Kat as the group observed Kim giving Faith a shoulder massage.

“No,” Dale replied. The sentiment grew stronger as their public displays continued, including moments that prompted Jess to comment,

“Oh my God, get a room.”

During the week, other players openly speculated that Kim’s romantic approach was more tactical than emotional.

By the time voting began, several contestants favored sending him home in Bachelor in Paradise.

Although some cited concerns over Kim’s health, the underlying view was that the pair’s constant PDA had become a distraction.

Votes were split between eliminating Brian or Kim, but the majority chose Kim, resulting in Faith’s departure as well.

Their exit reduced the number of Golden couples to just one, shifting the season’s focus toward the younger contestants and setting up new strategic rivalries for upcoming episodes.

Brian’s warning to Bailey sparks tension among contestants in Bachelor in Paradise

The “Relationship Test” challenge created unexpected pairings, but the real turning point came when Brian urged Bailey to reconsider her loyalty to Jeremy.

He explained that Jeremy had expressed interest in Susie, another contestant, while still partnered with Bailey. Initially, Bailey declined Brian’s offer to talk privately, later confronting Jeremy directly about the claim.

“I should have told you,” Jeremy admitted, asking her to stay. The next day, Bailey decided to continue with him, saying she was giving “more grace than I would in the real world.”

Brian’s decision to speak up quickly backfired in Bachelor in Paradise. Other men, including Spencer and Andrew, accused him of breaking “bro code,” and speculation spread about his motives.

At the cocktail party, Dale and Kat informed others that Brian had been the one to reveal Jeremy’s comments.

Although Brian admitted to telling Bailey, he insisted the topic came up naturally in conversation.

Wells, the bartender, noted the imbalance in reactions, pointing out that Brian was the only one being truthful while others focused on protecting Jeremy.

The friction carried into the rose ceremony, with Brian narrowly avoiding elimination. The result left unresolved tensions and hinted at further conflict in the coming week.

Stay tuned for more updates.