"Mean-spirited individuals" - Bachelor in Paradise fans slam Sean and Allyshia for targeting Kat in the finale

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 aired its finale on September 2, 2025.

The segment saw things take a dramatic turn after evicted participants Sean and Allyshia returned, putting Kat and Dale in a challenging situation.

Kat and Dale were competing against Alexe and Andrew, as well as Jess and Spencer, for a spot in the last leg of the competition and potentially the winner’s title.

Alexe and Andrew had already made their way into the finals.

It was now up to their peers to decide if they wanted to let Alexe and Andrew advance alone or if they wanted another couple to join them.

However, before the jury could deliberate, Sean announced that he had called one of Kat’s exes to gather information on her.

He alleged that Kat had kept a hidden laptop to send her ex-partner “love letters” from Paradise.

Both Sean and Allyshia claimed they had receipts to back their statements.

It caused Kat to have an emotional breakdown. She dismissed the allegations and broke down in tears.

Bachelor in Paradise fans took to X to criticize Sean and Allyshia for targeting Kat and causing the drama in the finale.

“Sean & Allyshia are some nasty, mean-spirited individuals,” a fan commented.

Many Bachelor in Paradise fans called out Sean’s timing, saying the finale was not the time or place to have that confrontation.

“I don’t even care if what Sean said is true, what he did was just disgusting. He acted like a j*rk when he was on the show & got booted & he came back like a teenage mean girl. That was one of the worst things I’ve seen on reality tv,” a user reacted.

“Allyshia and Sean even if they WERE sharing something true just went about that so wrong and rudely,” another reacted.

“Just the way the Sean and Allyshia are looking at each other and everyone else gives me reason to believe they are both sociopaths,” a person wrote.

Other Bachelor in Paradise fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“The way Sean and Allyshia are so fixated on Kat instead of their own relationship is exactly why they aren’t in the final 3,” an X user commented.

“Sean and Allyshia just went about that in the worst way possible,” another posted.

“The worst part of Sean and Allyshia creating drama is that the producers will bring back villains even if they don’t have redeeming qualities,” a fan commented.

Bachelor in Paradise star Dale stands by his partner, Kat, asking his co-stars to vote however they wanted

Before the jury voted, host Jesse Palmer explained that if they decided to send another couple into the final round alongside Alexe and Andrew, both pairs would have the chance to leave Paradise with up to $250,000.

As soon as the party ensued, Sean, who was still upset about his elimination from Bachelor in Paradise, announced that he had information to share.

He revealed that he had called one of Kat’s exes to gather information on her.

He then claimed that Kat had a hidden laptop which she used to contact her ex-partner.

Sean also alleged that Kat was not on the show for the right reasons.

Contrary to Sean’s expectations, the Bachelor in Paradise stars turned on him and Allyshia, especially after Kat broke down in tears.

While speaking to the cameras, Kat said:

“Did me and my ex still have, like, a relationship prior to this? Yes. Because I didn’t think I was going to meet anybody here. But was I texting him while I was here? No, because I don’t have my phone.”

With that said, she refused to divulge any further on camera.

Her partner, Dale, defended her and asked his co-stars to vote however they wanted to.

The following morning, the votes were disclosed, and Dale and Kat were sent packing.

