Bachelor in Paradise season 10: Where are the couples after the reunion?

Bachelor in Paradise season 10

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 wrapped up its finale on September 2, 2025, with two couples, Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer, and Spencer Conley and Jessica Edwards winning this season by choosing love over money.

Before the Bachelor in Paradise finale concluded, Spencer got down on one knee and proposed to Jess on the beautiful beaches of Costa Rica, Jess happily said, Yes.

"I am so in love with you, and you let me know the same. And from day one, I knew it was you. And Jessica Taylor Edwards, would you make me the happiest man on the face of the world, and would you marry me?"

Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise brought together 16 alumni from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and their Golden counterparts for another shot at love.

Four couples made it to the finale: Jess Edwards & Spencer Conley, Alexe Godin & Andrew Spencer, Kat Izzo & Dale Moss, and Jeremy Simon & Bailey Brown, who are still together.

Some other couples also formed but dissolved along the way. The reunion, released as a special episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, and offered glimpses of the couples' lives after the show.

Here is an update on who is still together and which couples parted ways after the show.

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 couples who are still together after the reunion

Jessica Edwards and Spencer Conley

Jess and Spencer remain engaged and stronger than ever after the show ended. Jess shared that she has never been so happy in her life and that she just bagged the best guy on the face of the earth. I’m so ready to start our life together.

After the reunion, Spencer is planning to catch a flight to Tennessee to meet Jessica's parents, family and friends.

The couple who won the weight of the world challenge and faced the toughest choice at the end between love and money, are planning a big move.

They are moving in together, with Jess planning to relocate to Dallas in January to live with Spencer.

The couple walked away with $190,000 after choosing love over money in the finale, claiming that Paradise gave them more than they ever dreamed of in an Instagram post.

The post was a carousel of romantic pictures of Jess and Spencer with a caption saying,

What started as a silly conversation about straws & sea turtles turned into the greatest love story of our lives.

We walked away with a love that feels like home, friendships to last a lifetime, and memories we’ll cherish forever.

Our time on the beach was only the beginning, here’s to forever!

As always, a huge thank you to the producers and incredible production team who made this journey possible. We love y’all so much.

Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer

Andrew and Alexe won the show by choosing love and then walking off with $, $125,000. Although they did not get engaged, they are still together and going strong.

It was revealed that they both have visited their respective families, and Alexe is even planning to relocate to Chicago and move in with Andrew.

Alexe and Andrew decided to use the money they won to pay off Alexe's student loans. The couple claimed in the reunion that things are great between them and they've helped each other grow significantly.

They even posted a beachside photo on Instagram with a caption, Love you level.

Dale Moss and Kat Izzo

Dale and Kat, who faced accusations and controversies during the finale, withstood it all and remain together. They were voted out by former contestants in the final episode, but travelled to the U.S. together after the show.

Kat earlier posted a picture with Dale on Instagram with a caption, At least I know he can handle my crash outs. Dale commented on it, saying that it was worth every second. He further writes that,

"It was tough at times, but we navigated it together…and I wouldn’t change a thing."

Jeremy Simon and Bailey Brown

Another couple who found lasting chemistry is Jeremy and Bailey. Though they got eliminated before the final, they have continued their relationship.

It was revealed that they have met each other's families and are doing some real-world planning, including moving in together.

Faith Martin and Kim Buike

Faith and Kim were eliminated in the seventh episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, but later revealed through their social media posts that they are still together after the show.

Faith posted a video with Kim enjoying a date in Washington, singing together, along with a group photo featuring friends and family. She captioned it, saying, Good times with family and sweet new friends! #liveyourbestlife.

This post revealed that their love continued to blossom after the show and has kept the flame of their relationship alive.

Couples who have parted ways after the show

Kathy Swarts and Keith Gordon could not form a romantic relationship and got eliminated before the finale. They left off as friends from the show and are now pursuing their search for love individually.

Similarly, Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston, another couple who confirmed their parted ways, but their friendship remains.

Leslie states that she talks with Gary all the time, and he is one of her best friends. She reveals that I’ll call him if I have a problem. He kind of talks me off the ledge a little bit, and we are always there for each other.

Brian Autz and Parisa Shifteh also didn't end up together. However, they gave their relationship a chance after the show, but distance and conflicting life paths led them to part ways.

They are on good terms with each other and have mutual respect among them.

Sean McLaughlin and Allyshia Gupta faced a similar fate. Their connection bloomed on the beach, but challenging work responsibilities and distance caused them to split.

Stay tuned for more updates.