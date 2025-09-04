When will the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 reunion air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Bachelor in Paradise season 10

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 wrapped up the finale, and now the cast members return one last time for the much-anticipated reunion. Instead of a televised special, it is streaming as a two-part podcast titled Bachelor in Paradise Unplugged, hosted by the franchise favourite bartender, Wells Adams.

The first episode premiered on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 11:00 pm PT/ 2:00 am ET exclusively on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, followed by the second part, releasing on Friday, September 5, 2025. Both episodes together will be available in the video format on the Bachelor Nation YouTube channel on Saturday, September 6, 2025, for the full visual experience.

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 reunion details

The reunion podcast brings together an extensive group of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 members, including the ones that left the beach together, such as Dale Moss and Kat Izzo, Bailey Brown and Jeremy Simon, and finalists Spencer Conley and Jess Edwards, as well as Andrew Spencer and Alexe Godin.

Some of them who got voted out in the middle also joined the reunion, including Brian Autz, Parisa Shifteh, Jonathon Johnson, Lea Cayanan, Kathy Swarts, Keith Gordon, Allyshia Gupta and Sean McLaughlin.

However, some of the more dramatic personalities, namely, Leslie Fhima, Gary Levingston, Faith Martin, Lexi Young, Justin Glaze, and Susie Evans, are notably absent from the reunion.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars will sit together with Well Adams to look back on their journeys to introspect and reflect on their memorable and explosive moments on the beaches of Costa Rica.

This podcast-style reunion will also feature some candid moments, heated confrontations and long-awaited updates.

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiered on July 7, 2025, hosted by Jesse Palmer and wrapped up its finale on September 2, 2025, on ABC.

The 16 alumni from The Bachelor Nation, The Bachelor/Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette, joined together to compete with each other and find love at Costa Rica's Azura Beach Resort.

The season introduced a high-stakes twist in the finale. Each couple was asked to choose between money and love, with a $500,000 prize for the final couple.

If each of them had chosen money over love, then they would have left empty-handed. As the host says,

Your fate is going to be determined tonight. You have to make your most important decision: half a million dollars, or is it love?

The finale saw a dramatic turn of events with Dale Moss and Kat Izzo, Spencer Conley and Jess Edwards, Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer competing for the weight of the world challenge.

Alexe and Andrew won the relationship challenge, while the fate of the other two couples was left in the hands of the eliminated contestants.

However, before the final voting, Sean McLaughlin dropped an unexpected accusation on Kat, claiming that she is sending love letters to her ex and was never in the show to find love.

Kat defended herself by accusing Sean of twisting everything. She further explains,

"I obviously was still dating around. Did me and my ex still have a relationship prior to this? Yes, because I didn’t think I was gonna meet anybody here. But was I texting him on here? No, I don’t have my phone."

Kat and Dale remained united but got eliminated by voting, resulting in Spencer and Jess joining Alexe and Andrew in the finale.

Each of them chose love over money and selected a random envelope out of three, with Alexe and Andrew winning $250,000 and Jess and Spencer choosing the envelope with $125,000.

The Bachelor in Paradise reunion was announced on August 27, 2025, in an Instagram post, on which Well Adams commented, K, I’m hosting this. So more importantly, what questions do you want me to ask the cast?! He also confirmed the format in a candid statement, saying,