Who won Bachelor in Paradise season 10? Details explored

The tenth season of Bachelor in Paradise reached its conclusion with the final episodes featuring the last challenges and decisions for the remaining couples.

By the end of the season, Jess and Spencer, and Alexe and Andrew emerged as the winning couples. Both pairs participated in the final round, which required them to choose between prioritizing their relationship or taking a cash prize.

Alexe and Andrew opted for love and subsequently received an envelope with $125,000. Jess and Spencer also picked love, and their envelope held $190,000. The finale wrapped up with Spencer proposing to Jess, a proposal she accepted.

Season 10 finale highlights and winners of Bachelor in Paradise

Final rose ceremony and eliminations

In the finale on Tuesday, September 2, five couples vied for the last available spots. Prior to the finale, during the initial rose ceremony, Keith and Kathy chose to eliminate themselves, while Jeremy and Bailey were voted out by the other contestants.

The final three couples consisted of Spencer and Jess, a pet portrait entrepreneur and an executive assistant, Dale and Kat, a former NFL wide receiver and a registered nurse, and Andrew and Alexe, a former professional football player and a pediatric speech therapist.

The couples then participated in an endurance challenge that offered a guaranteed position in the “final round” and a chance at $500,000.

Alexe and Andrew won the strength competition, and the previously eliminated contestants returned to vote on whether a second couple should advance.

The vote ultimately selected Jess and Spencer to move on alongside Alexe and Andrew.

The finale also featured a dispute concerning Kat. Sean and Allyshia alleged that she had a concealed boyfriend, asserting that she had been dispatching "love letters" via a concealed laptop.

Dale came to Kat's defense and showcased love letters he claimed were authored by her. Nevertheless, the group decided to advance Jess and Spencer to the final round.

Love or money decision

In the last test, each couple had to choose between love and money. According to the rules, if both individuals in a couple opted for love, they would depart with a confirmed relationship but without any cash.

If one person selected love while the other chose money, the individual who picked money would receive $250,000. If both opted for money, the couple would leave with nothing.

Alexe and Andrew both chose love. Jesse Palmer then allowed them to select one of three envelopes containing money, and they received $125,000.

Andrew stated he would understand if Alexe chose money, given her student loans, but she also chose love and indicated she was prepared to move to Chicago for him.

Jess and Spencer both selected love, and their envelope contained $190,000.

At the finale, Spencer proposed, stating that before arriving in Paradise, he hadn't experienced love for years and was beginning to doubt that it was "in the cards" for him, until he encountered Jess. He then said,

"Jessica Taylor Edwards, would you make me the happiest man on the face of the planet and would you marry me?"

Jess accepted, stating she had "bagged the best guy on the face of the earth," referring to Spencer. She added,

"That man would move mountains for me. I truly believe that and I’m so ready to start our lives together.”

The cast of season 10 is scheduled to come together for a podcast named Bachelor in Paradise Unplugged.

Stay tuned for more updates.