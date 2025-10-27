“Doesn’t feel good” - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Darcey breaks down in tears due to tumultuous marriage with Georgi

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Alum Darcey seemingly confided in her sister Stacey as she talked about how her marriage with Georgi has hit a rough patch. As the two sisters sat down for a heartfelt conversation, Darcey seemingly broke down in tears. Stacey was quick to announce that she feels like Darcey just cannot get anywhere with Georgi.

As Darcey opens up to Stacey about the big fight that she had with Georgi about the situation of their marriage the night prior, she also revealed that she slept alone and Georgi never came back to the hotel room.

Stacey soon pointed out to her sister that "something is going on" with Georgi. With Stacey confronting Darcey about her present situation with Georgi, Darcey could not hold her tears back and soon hugged her sister back while saying,

“Doesn’t feel good. Help me Stacey”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Stacey consoles Darcey as she fights back tears

As Darcey seemingly opened up about her rocky marriage with Georgi, Stacey soon consoled her sister, later discussing it on the episode. Darcey was seen saying,

“It was fine the first two minutes, but then it turned sour as usual,” Darcey explained, later insisting that she did not instigate the fight. “He kind of just went right into making me feel like I'm the blame for everything. It's probably [him] thinking about his future for himself and not having me included in it"

Stacey was seen consoling a teary-eyed Darcey as she feared her marriage with Georgi was over.

"It’s hitting deeper, and it is hitting her core and her soul. I just hope she finds the peace that she needs so she can make the right decision for herself. " “You deserve a husband that’s gonna be there for you and not always flip things on you” All you can do is focus on yourself. I got you! Be strong, Darcey” Don’t wanna be manipulated or angry or feel like I am not worth it.”

Darcey gets candid about her tumultuous marriage with Georgi

As tension grows between Darcey and Georgi, Darcey opens up about her feelings regarding her marriage to Georgi, recalling to Stacey how things soon turned sour just two minutes after they started, while pointing out that she did not even initiate the fight. In a confessional, Darcey said,

“He kind of just went right into making me feel like I'm the blame for everything, I don’t know what else to do to help fix this marriage and our relationship because it’s broken. You can only patch up the cracks so many times. I don’t know what to expect. Something just feels different this time.”

Georgi had earlier shared his side of things as he said in a confessional, about how he has a really hard time opening up to his wife about some of the more complex parts of life.

“She’d overreact to little things," he said. "It's like stressing for no reason and it ruined the whole experience. Darcey’s always assuming the worst, even [if] she doesn’t know about the situation. And that makes me even more upset."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.