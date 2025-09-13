"Do I have anything stronger than coffee?" - Big Brother star Will reacts when asked about Morgan and Vince's relationship

Will from BIg Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother season 27’s latest eviction ceremony saw Will leave the house with three votes in favor of his elimination.

With that, he became the second jury member after Rachel Reilly, who was eliminated during the White Locust twist.

In an interview with The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp, published on September 13, 2025, Will opened up about his exit and discussed whether he had a chance of staying in the competition.

When asked to share his opinion on co-stars Morgan and Vince’s relationship in the house, he said, “Oh God,” and asked:

“Do I have anything stronger than coffee?”

He then addressed the subject, saying Vince and Morgan were “very close” in the house, despite Vince having a longtime partner outside.

Will confessed that their relationship and some of the things they did “looked a little sideways.”

The Big Brother juror then mentioned that he has been married for 10 years, and if his wife saw him getting close to another female contender in a similar manner, she would take “a rusted fork” and stab him in his thigh and “twist it.”

Will believed “perception is everything” and tried to tell the same to Vince and Morgan as well.

He further predicted that “some real-life stuff” would happen between them after they left the house.

Big Brother season 27: Will speaks out about his eviction and contestants’ gameplay

While speaking about his exit, Will said that had the White Locust twist not happened, he would still be in the Big Brother house solely because he and his alliance members were the majority.

Will was part of the Judges alliance, which consisted of Rachel, Ashley, Morgan, and Vince, apart from himself.

“Rachel would have never went home. We would still have the numbers and potentially – Rachel was the shield. Rachel was the target in the house even though she was never nominated, she was going to start being nominated and the protection of the Judges would have continued on,” he explained.

He felt that the twist turned everything upside down and thwarted everyone’s plans, especially the alliance’s.

According to Will, Ava’s decision to choose Vince in the safety chain competition triggered the “detriment” of the group.

Thus, Will concluded that if the twist had not come up, he would still be in the house.

When asked which Big Brother houseguest was playing the best game, Will took Vince’s name, listing the number of times he had survived the block, had the Power of Veto used on him, and won Head of Household.

Will added that Vince was “very connected” in the game, with two number ones: Morgan and Lauren.

The evictee also thought that Vince was “very articulate” and capable of making people trust him.

“Ava gave him the name Vinny the Lip for a reason because he can really talk his way out of anything. He’s good at comps, he’s good socially, he’s connected around the house. I want Ava to win this game, but I think the favorite is Vinny to win this game,” he added.

Will then said that Ashley had the “most to prove” if she wanted to stay in the competition.

According to him, she was at the bottom of the leaderboard even within her own alliance.

He knew she was on her own in the Big Brother house, and so she needed to win challenges to stay.

However, he believed she had the potential to win the entire thing if she managed to look out for herself and avoid getting nominated by building a good rapport with the others.

Stay tuned for more updates.