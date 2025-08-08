Did Offset and Quavo have a fallout? Former shares insight into relationship with his fellow Migos member

Offset during Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary celebration in NYC (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy)

Rapper Kiari Kendrell Cephus, a.k.a. Offset, recently shed light on his complicated relationship with fellow Migos member Quavo. While promoting his upcoming album, Kiari, on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony on Thursday, August 7, 2025, the musician revealed they spoke "every other week."

When the host questioned the rapper about his former collaborator and childhood friend, Cephus explained:

"It be the Internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that. Like, we holla at each other. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime."

For context, Takeoff, alongside his uncle, Quavo, and friend Offset, was part of the hip-hop group Migos. Sometime in 2022, the uncle-nephew duo teamed up to form Unc & Phew. This sparked rumors of a rift.

In November 2022, Takeoff was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston. By October of the next year, the remaining members disbanded. The pair got into a physical altercation backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. They reunited during the 2023 BET Awards to pay tribute to their late bandmate.

Offset revealed he recently got together with Quavo to celebrate what would have been Takeoff's 31st birthday

During his appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Offset revealed he recently got together with Quavo to celebrate what would have been Takeoff's 31st birthday. He explained:

"Gotta celebrate him. Any bullsh*t get put aside about bruh. Because he was the glue. He was the one who keep our head straight."

Offset revealed that he and Quavo now speak every other week, saying they had to put all the drama aside because of Takeoff:

“He was the glue of the family” 💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/GMcD1loAlm — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 8, 2025

Asserting that Take was always the one mediating, he continued:

"Buddy ain’t trying to argue. He don’t want you to do nothing. He’s just peaceful, bruh."

In May 2022, rumors of a rift between the Migos members made headlines. Fans believed Quavo's ex, Saweetie, slept with Offset behind his back, sparking the separation.

Speculations began when Quavo and Take formed their duo, Unc & Phew, without Cephus in the picture. They released one studio project, Only Built for Infinity Links, in October 2022. Ahead of its release, Quavo addressed forming the duo without their Migos bandmate. During his appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, he explained:

"I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying? Because you know, we just came from a loyal family, sh*t that’s supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when sh*t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be."

He went on to suggest Offset had not been loyal.

A month later, on November 1, 2022, Take was fatally shot in Houston.

It is worth noting that, just a day before the incident, the pair dropped the music video for their song Messy. According to XXL, fans believe Quavo alluded to Saweetie and Offset's relationship in the said track when he rapped:

"B**ch f**ked my dawg behind my back, but I ain't stressin' (Not at all)/You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it (You shoulda just said it)/Now shit got messy (Uh)."

By October 2023, Migos had disbanded.

Offset and Quavo got into a physical fight backstage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The latter was set to perform a tribute for Take as part of the In Memoriam segment of the event. Things took a turn when the organizers requested Offset be a part of the performance. Quavo refused the request and blocked Cephus from joining him on stage. According to TMZ, the pair had to be pulled apart.

However, the pair came together one last time at the 2023 BET Awards, where they performed Bad and Boujee in honor of Takeoff.

During his interview on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Offset explained he focused on his solo career because he wanted "more for (himself) as an artist." He added that he wasn't happy with the "business arrangement."

When questioned about Migos breaking up, he added:

"People don’t understand like personally losing a bro? N**gas don’t wanna continue that. It ain’t the same juice."

Offset is set to drop his third studio album, Kiari, on August 22. It features guest appearances from Gunna, NBA YoungBoy, John Legend, and others.