"Did Kelsey dump me?": Big Brother 27 star Vince questions breakup amid Morgan drama

Big Brother season 27 aired a new episode on September 24, 2025, in which the houseguests received videos from family and friends.

Vince’s home video was from his parents, which he was not the happiest about.

Although he appreciated his parents’ efforts, he wondered why it was not from his girlfriend, Kelsey. Her absence made him worry about the status of their relationship, as Vince wondered if she had broken up with him.

He feared the worst due to his relationship with co-star Morgan, which, according to him, was strictly “platonic.”

However, Vince was afraid that his friendship with her was being perceived as something more by those watching from home.

While speaking in a confessional, Vince expressed his worries, saying:



“Have I crossed boundaries that I’m not aware of? That I didn’t think I did, but maybe I did? Am I single right now? Did Kelsey dump me? That’s why there’s like no other option but to win this game.”



The Big Brother cast member admitted that he shared a bed with Morgan, but argued it was a “giant bed” and that they slept on opposite ends.

Regardless, he continued to stress about what his “platonic” relationship with Morgan looked like “perception-wise.”

Big Brother season 27 star Vince wonders if he’s being too affectionate with Morgan







Season 27 stars Vince and Morgan became known among fans of the show, not just for their gameplay but also for their closeness with each other.

Vince, in particular, who had a long-time partner, Kelsey, outside the show, was criticized for allegedly cheating on his partner with Morgan.

The pair earned the label of “cheatmance” from netizens after clips of them engaging in long hugs, sleeping together, showering side by side, and making emotionally-charged confessions went viral on the internet.

Several individuals found Vince and Morgan’s closeness questionable, including Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, who called them the “hugmance” of the season.

Other houseguests also noticed their dynamic, with Keanu wondering if he was on “cheating island.”

Things became apparent when Zingbot visited the Big Brother house and called Morgan, Vince’s “girlfriend,” teasing her about their “passionate” and “warm” hugs.

Morgan was shocked to hear that, while Vince clarified that their connection was “platonic.”

However, the remaining houseguests felt otherwise, stating that they saw it coming. Regardless, Vince and Morgan returned to their everyday routine.

In the September 24 episode, Vince finally began to worry about his relationship with Kelsey after seeing that his home video was from his parents and not her.

Although he was glad to see his parents, Vince wondered why Kelsey was absent. The Big Brother houseguest pondered if he was “too affectionate” with Morgan.

He admitted they were physically close to each other, but was unsure if he had crossed boundaries.

Vince stated that his biggest fear was losing the competition and his relationship.

Since he was uncertain about his relationship status, he at least wanted to win Big Brother to compensate for whatever awaited him outside the show.



“Imagine I don’t win any money, Kelsey dumps me, and then what do I have? Leave single and have no money, like, f*** man,” Vince expressed.



Later, the live feeds showed the Big Brother cast member opening up to Morgan about being unemployed and having no direction in life.

He confessed that the CBS show was the best thing that had happened to him, and he was upset it was coming to an end. Vince’s main concern was being hated outside the show.

