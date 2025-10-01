"Definitely messed with us mentally" - The Amazing Race season 38 first evictee Jack explains why navigation problems tripped him and Enzo up

Enzo and Jack from The Amazing Race season 38 (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

Enzo and Jack Palumbo’s journey on The Amazing Race season 38 ended with an early exit in the Netherlands. The brothers faced multiple obstacles during the opening leg, including a last-place finish in the ice bowling challenge, a Hazard task requiring them to eat soused herring, and navigation difficulties throughout the day. Jack explained:

“When we came in last in that competition, that definitely messed with us mentally.”

In their exclusive interview with Gold Derby on September 26, 2025, the pair cited that the combination of challenges contributed to their elimination, as they struggled to regain momentum after the initial setback.

How navigation problems and early challenges led to Jack and Enzo’s First-Leg exit on The Amazing Race season 38

Ice bowling setback

The first task of the season involved ice bowling, where Enzo and Jack finished last.

Enzo noted that they achieved nine pins once or twice, but the footage did not show it, and he thought they had it "in the bag."

He described how the results of the competition affected their confidence, stating,

“We got a little bit unlucky, but I was still thinking, 'We can't finish last. We just can't.'”

The ice bowling task was compounded by the Hazard, which required the brothers to eat soused herring before proceeding to the next part of the leg.

They explained that this task added a physical and logistical challenge to their day, contributing to the difficulties they faced in subsequent tasks.

Navigation challenges

Navigation problems played a major role in the Palumbos’ early elimination from The Amazing Race 38.

Jack explained that the bike portion of the leg presented particular challenges, as they struggled to interpret the instructions correctly.

He described feeling that "everyone's against us," which affected their ability to collaborate with other teams.

At Volendam Harbor, they misread a clue about two-hour parking, which tied them up and cost them valuable time.

Jack added that the bike segment was the main obstacle that slowed them down more than any other part of the leg, significantly impacting their overall performance.

Enzo added that some opportunities arose despite these setbacks, highlighting their momentary advantage at the final Roadblock.

“That was one of my favorite parts because it was like everyone saw a ghost. They thought we were dead. Kat [Dunn] started crying a little bit and said, 'Oh my God, Enzo's here.'”

Reflections on the First Leg

The brothers reflected on the impact of their early exit and the decisions they made throughout the leg. Enzo explained that if they had just approached Hannah, she would have advised them to leave the car, which could have allowed them to finish in the "middle."

He also noted the differences between The Amazing Race and Big Brother, explaining,

“The Amazing Race is so much different than Big Brother. It definitely eats at me.”

Jack described the final push during the leg, explaining that he spent the next 30 minutes running through the area "looking for flowers" while other teams were walking and fatigued, and that although they had momentum, it was too late. Enzo added context to the timing, noting that other teams were there for two hours, while they only needed a half hour to complete the task.

