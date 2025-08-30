Deb’s House star Antney reflects on passing up millions to stay loyal

Deb Antney (Image via Getty)

On August 27, 2025, Deb Antney stopped by HOT 97 to talk with Nessa about home, work, and the new season of her show, Deb's House.

Antney discussed being bi-coastal, returning to Queens in short stays, and why space and calm matter to her now.

She contrasted time in New York with California, explaining that home still gives her energy when needed.

She said season two of Deb’s House was filmed in Jersey and here, and that it will air on W TV. The focus this time is an R&B singer, after a first season centered on rap.

Casting happened on Tik Tok and contestants are told to compete with themselves, not with one another.

Antney updated viewers on Rocky from season one, saying legal issues are down to one and that growth is the aim.

She described an album that gathers the best of the participants, with earnings going to them. Antney talked about mentorship, keeping contact with families, and filming in time without edits.

Deb Antney revealed she once turned down $5 million to leave Nicki Minaj’s tour, saying,

“I wouldn't let you buy me at a most importantest time in my career.”

She reflected on guidance from Whitney Houston and Betty Wright, and shared advice she received from 50 Cent. She recalled meeting Nicki Minaj, noted discipline and work habits, and described choices based on loyalty and integrity.

Home, purpose, and season 2 of Deb's House

Deb’s House star Antney said Queens remains home, even as she spends time in California and other places.

She described short stays in New York, noting weather, space, and pace as reasons to keep visits brief. She said she returns for focus and support:

“When I'm in trouble, I come home.”

Season two of Deb’s House, she said, was filmed in Jersey and here, and it airs on W TV. The new season centers on an R&B singer, after season one focused on rap.

Antney said the show’s goal is growth, not rivalry. Contestants face their own habits and limits. She explained the format as real time, without re-takes or edits, so viewers see change as it happens.

She stressed that her aim is development and readiness, not instant deals. She said participants do better when family stays involved, and she keeps contact to understand what is going on in their lives.

Antney said she looked for talent where they already share music:

“I found all the talent on Tik Tok.”

She added that the selection pulled people from many cities. She also said there is a plan for Deb’s House the album, which collects the best songs from the cast and pays them.

Deb's House star noted there is a Tik Tok building in Atlanta where work can be done.

Antney said the real contest is internal, repeating that artists should focus on discipline and craft.

As she put it about the show’s structure: “They are the competition,” and the result depends on who grows and who does not.

She also said she values space and comfort and does not want to feel closed in. Costs and small apartments were concerns. She mentioned crowding, and said long stays bring stress, so shorter visits work better now.



Management, artists, and lessons from the industry

Deb's House star Antney outlined her view of management and development, using examples from her career.

She said she is not a label and does not fund artists, and that development takes time.

She said many new artists need a publicist and clear plans before asking for management. Her standard is steady work, not short-term attention.

She explained that she meets families, goes to court dates, and checks health, because context matters.

Deb's House creator Antney said she has done shows, deals, and day-to-day support, but the role has limits. She shared,

“A manager's job is to do nothing but to manage your career. If you don't have a career, there's nothing to manage.”

She warned that managers should not want success more than the artist. On red flags, she named dishonesty and disrespect.

She said selling s*x instead of talent makes focus hard. She said the process is about readiness and about how people handle pressure.

On season one’s Rocky, she said legal cases are reduced and time is being used to reset. Antney recalled advice she received during a lawsuit:

“Don't nobody want to deal with a broke” and said the message was to avoid public complaints and keep moving.

On Nicki Minaj, she said discipline and early starts were common and that work was daily.

She described hearing a tape, later meetings, and a decision to help if the move was made. She said online platforms were used when radio paths were blocked, and that building started before a later deal.

She stated that loyalty shaped choices and that she would not switch sides for money.

Deb’s House star Antney repeated that integrity, growth and resolve, and steady habits decide outcomes. She said the show, and her work around it, test those habits in rooms before artists face wider pressure.

