"My first love" – Deb’s House star Debra Antney draws on R&B roots into guiding season 2 contenders

Debra Antney attends the AMC Networks 2024 Upfront (Image via Getty)

Season 2 of Deb’s House premiered on August 22, 2025, and sets out to identify the next artist ready to continue under Antney’s structured guidance and mentorship. Debra Antney confirmed that her passion for R&B is at the center of season 2 of Deb’s House.

The veteran music manager, widely known for shaping careers in hip-hop, explained in an interview that while she has worked with rap artists, her experiences with R&B run deep.

Speaking to Hello Beautiful, she shared,

“Honestly R&B was really my first love.”

With the series returning on We TV, AMC+, and ALLBLK, contestants now enter a format designed to highlight vocal ability, discipline, and growth.

Debra Antney brings R&B focus to season 2 of Deb's House

R&B shift and season format

During her recent conversation with Hello Beautiful on September 5, 2025, Antney detailed her decision to focus season 2 on R&B talent.

She explained that R&B was harder than hip hop, describing hip hop as easy and the R&B space as “catty.” Antney emphasized her stance on conduct inside the competition, adding,

“I don’t go for fighting. I don’t go for throwing glasses across the room and chairs across the room and going through all stuff. I won’t tolerate that.”

Auditions for the new season were held via TikTok, where 15 vocalists were selected to compete.

Antney explained that disagreements are part of the process, but she expects the artists to remain disciplined, saying,

“We could have all the disagreements in the world, but we don’t need to go through that.”

Contestants are scheduled to face 10 weeks of challenges designed to prepare them for potential music careers.

Preparing artists for the industry

In another interview with Rolling Out on August 21, 2025, Antney explained that she aims to give an opportunity to individuals who might otherwise be overlooked, emphasizing that the focus is on “talent.”

On preparing the participants, she explained,

“Before I could even get to those parts, I gotta first teach you who you are. That’s not easy. We as women, we gotta learn how to get along with each other. We can disagree to agree.”

Antney also highlighted her approach to maintaining professionalism. She explained that contestants must prioritize their craft rather than external factors.

According to her, success in the competition does not rely on appearance, size, or personal preferences, but solely on talent.

She emphasized her guideline of keeping the "pocketbook" closed as part of maintaining discipline.

For Antney, this rule underlines the importance of self-control and respect for the industry.

She noted that what matters is the ability to demonstrate consistency, accept criticism, and remain prepared for the demands of a professional music career.

Guest mentors and the realities of R&B

Season 2 features guest mentors including Keke Wyatt and LeLee Lyons of SWV. In her Rolling Out interview, Antney explained that she chose them because she knows them personally and understands what they represent.

She noted that they are aware of the struggles women face and emphasized that their involvement ensures contestants receive direction from individuals with real-life industry experience.

She highlighted that what she values is “what they stand for.”

Addressing broader issues in the genre, Antney noted that many say R&B is “struggling.” She reflected on her own challenges in shifting to the genre:

“I never knew that I would go through as much with R&B as I did with hip-hop. R&B has always been a prejudged slot anyway.”

Stay tuned for more updates.