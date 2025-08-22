Antney launches season 2 of Deb’s House while addressing R&B’s biggest struggles

Deb Antney speaks onstage during Deb's House S2 Screening (Image via Getty)

Deb's House premiered its second season on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET on WeTV, with streaming available on ALLBLK and AMC+.

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Out on August 21, 2025, series creator and music executive Deb Antney spoke about her goals for the show and her perspective on the state of R&B.

The series, Deb's House, brings together 10 vocalists who will compete for an opportunity to be mentored by Antney and guest coaches including Keke Wyatt, LeLee Lyons of SWV, and Waka Flocka Flame.

Antney said her goal this season is to focus on the core of talent rather than appearance or trends.

“Last I checked, we’re supposed to look for talent. I want to keep it in those classic days but still bring it into today’s time and respect that space of where it’s at today,” she explained.

Throughout the season, contestants will take part in challenges, training, and live performance rounds.

Antney stressed that the process is about preparation, discipline, and learning to face personal challenges while pursuing a career. She also repeated her well-known advice:

“Your legs are to be closed, and your pocketbook is to stay open.”

Mentorship with Keke Wyatt and LeLee Lyons in Deb's House

Deb's House creator Antney shared that preparing artists begins with self-awareness.

“Before I could even get to those parts, I gotta first teach you who you are,” she said in her interview.

She explained that her process involves helping contestants recognize their shortcomings and setting realistic expectations.

Part of the preparation includes teaching women how to work together and accept constructive criticism. Antney said disagreements are natural, but contestants must learn to “disagree to agree.”

She also underscored the importance of handling criticism, noting that if the same issues repeat, “then the problem is you.”

Antney highlighted the importance of discipline and being ready for the stage. She said talent alone is not enough if artists are unprepared.

“When you hit that stage and you’re not ready, game over. It’s discipline at the end of the day.”

Through the support of Wyatt and Lyons, Antney expects contestants to gain insight from experienced performers in Deb's House.

She explained she selected the mentors because she knows them personally and trusts their perspective on the struggles women face both in and out of the industry.

Antney shares the challenges faced by artists in R&B

In discussing R&B, Antney acknowledged that the genre faces obstacles. “R&B has always been a prejudged slot anyway,” she said.

She described how many artists have been limited by expectations, such as strict dress codes or instructions to change their natural sound. Antney noted that even established artists like Keke Wyatt were told to “tone it down” despite their talent.

She also mentioned that R&B presents unexpected challenges, saying she did not anticipate facing as many barriers as she did in hip-hop.

According to Antney, the issue is not a lack of talent but how the industry handles new voices. She explained:

“There are hundreds of thousands of people out there waiting to come in. But you first gotta break that narrative down.”

Her practical advice to Deb's House contestants also includes guidance on handling personal trauma. Antney encouraged artists to be comfortable in their own skin and to create music that reflects real experiences.

“You gotta first teach yourself to walk in your own skin,” she said.

She added that viewers should expect the show to address these realities while contestants work toward professional growth.

