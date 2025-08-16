When will Deb's House season 2 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Deb's House season 2 ( Image via ALLBLK)

Deb’s House season 2 releases on Friday, August 22, at 9:30 pm ET, exclusively on WeTV. The show will later stream on ALLBLK and AMC+, and WE tv. R&B icon Miss Deb has conducted a nationwide search on TikTok, selecting 10 talented artists to move into the house. The show’s mission is to provide a platform for aspiring Black women to showcase their singing talent.

From the first look at the newly released 12-minute trailer, Deb is seen returning to her home in Queens, NY, in search of the next big R&B superstar.

Music mogul Debra Antney is known for launching big names like French Montana, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, and her son Waka Flocka Flame.

The winner of Deb's House season 1 was Rocky. She is a rapper from Philadelphia. While expressing gratitude, Rocky admitted that it has been an incredible journey for her and she is grateful to miss Deb, who believed in her.

Deb, who has worked with iconic names like Mariah Carey, Kelli Price and Whitney Houston, is now in search of the next big name in R&B.

Debra Antney further admitted that she is tired of not hearing more about love in R&B music, as per Bossip. As the first look poster says, it takes a legend to make a star.

Deb’s House season 2: Cast and other information

In addition to Miss Deb, a panel of celebrity judges, including Keke Wyatt, Waka Flocka, and popular female trio SWV, will also be joining this season. The head of content of ALLBLK & WE Tv, Brett Dismuke, has welcomed Miss Deb while calling her a true music industry pioneer. In a press release, Brett Dismuke says,

“R&B is a classic genre that defines generations with its captivating and authentic sound. As Ms. Deb begins her journey to find the next R&B superstar, with the help of some of the most influential voices in the industry, we are confident this will be a must-see season.”

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Waka Flocka Flame has expressed gratitude for his mother while saying that she is a relentless woman.

Deb’s House season 2: What to expect

While talking about the upcoming season in an interview with Bossip, Deb has stated how she feels that R&B is no longer centred around love. She further stated,

“I’m tired of not hearing more about love in R&B songs; they’re fighting in R&B music. We gotta change things up.”

Deb then runs down her R&B resume, noting that she’s worked with Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Kelli Price, and she’s looking for who’s next.

This season, Deb is pretty certain to find the next big thing in R&B,

“I wanna bring the love back, the baby-making music back,” says Deb.

From the look of the newly released teaser, Deb invited 15 vocalists to battle it out for the 10 spots at Deb’s house. These girls were put forward for a musical challenge as they will be performing a cappella for Deb and the judges. These vocalists include sister duo Audrey and Nia.

Deb’s House season 2 is produced by Deb Antney for Rasheed J and Multimedia. Nakia P Williams and Vanessa Phillips are co-executive producers. Stay tuned for more updates.