Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 28, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! on Friday, November 28, 2025, was the most pre-empted episode. A returning 13-day champion played in Season 42's 60th game.
Harrison Whitaker won Jeopardy! tonight, November 28, 2025, securing his 14th straight victory. He won with a final score of $21,999, bringing his total winnings to $373,999. The correct response for the Final Jeopardy! category, the European Union, was What is Malta?
Returning champion Harrison Whitaker, a Terre Haute researcher, sought his 14th win tonight. He faced two new opponents. North Reading assistant principal and Coast Guard veteran Samantha Meier was first. The second challenger was Los Angeles cashier and writer Wilder Seitz, who took clown classes in college. The episode occurred on Black Friday. Harrison could have won Jeopardy! in November after the game.
The categories in the first round included Not The State Capital, Rough Times In The Bible, and Tropical Fruits.
Early in the round, Wilder Seitz got the Daily Double. On the other hand, Harrison Whitaker already had a big lead at the first break. Harrison's number of correct answers was a "snowman," which showed how strong he was right away. Harrison had 15 correct answers after the Jeopardy! round, keeping his perfect record of 0 mistakes.
The categories included Unmitigated Gaul, Clothes In Books, and Animals’ Scientific Names.
Surprising events occurred in this round. Wilder Seitz connected with Harrison and found the second Daily Double. Wilder fell out of contention after a Daily Double mistake. Samantha Meier also briefly closed the gap. Harrison Whitaker took a commanding lead by solving the final clues. Harrison finished with 26 correct answers and no mistakes.
The category was The European Union.
The clue read: "The smallest member in both area & population, this island nation joined the EU in 2004."
The correct response was "What is Malta?".
Malta and nine other countries joined the European Union on May 1, 2004. There are 516,100 people living there, and the area is 316 square kilometers. The key to getting the right answer was realizing that Malta is smaller than Cyprus.
Harrison Whitaker and Wilder Seitz both provided the correct response. Samantha Meier incorrectly answered "What is Iceland?". Since Harrison entered the round with a massive lead, his correct response secured his victory.
Harrison Whitaker, with $18,400, bet $3,599 in Final Jeopardy! This smart bet secured his win and maximized his score.
Jeopardy! Round Highlights
After the first 15 clues, the scores were:
Statistics at the First Break (15 Clues)
Contestant Interviews
Jeopardy! Round Statistics
Scores After the Jeopardy! Round
Double Jeopardy! Round Highlights
Statistics After Double Jeopardy!
Scores Going into Final Jeopardy!
Final Jeopardy! Round: The Answer
However, Samantha responded incorrectly, guessing Iceland, which resulted in a score reduction.
Tonight’s Results:
After another strong performance, Harrison Whitaker won his 14th straight match on November 28, 2025. His strategic gameplay and knowledge outclassed his opponents. Harrison won $21,999, bringing his total earnings to $373,999. The champion answered the Final Jeopardy! clue about Malta, the smallest EU member. Harrison will resume his title run on Monday. His 14-day total makes him one of the show's most successful recent players. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.
TOPICS: Jeopardy!