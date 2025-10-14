All contestants safe as Dancing with the Stars delivers a dedication night twist

DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro (Image via Getty)

On October 14, 2025, Dancing With the Stars aired its “Dedication Night” episode featuring heartfelt dances and touching moments.

Each of the 10 remaining celebrities in the competition performed a routine dedicated to someone significant in their lives.

Family members, friends, and loved ones accompanied them on the dance floor, making each performance more intimate and special.

However, the greatest surprise was saved for the very end of the show. The host, Alfonso Ribeiro, made the announcement that it was a non-elimination round.

“To the surprise of all the celebrities, this is a non-elimination round,” he said, while the audience was applauding.

No one got eliminated, giving the dancers an opportunity to take it easy and gather their strength for the next episode.

Regardless of the fact that no one was sent home, the judges’ scores were still important.

Dylan Efron got the highest score of the evening with 36 out of 40, and Alix Earle, along with Robert Irwin, got 35 points each, which made them the second-place ties.

Other contestants, likewise, gave emotional and heartfelt performances that resonated with both judges and viewers at home.

Dedication Night highlights in Dancing With the Stars

Each celebrity used their dance to honor someone special. Robert Irwin performed a contemporary routine with his mom and partner Witney Carson to “You’ll Be In My Heart” by Phil Collins. The dance celebrated his family’s bond.

Judge Derek Hough told him, “I have so much love for your family,” while Bruno Tonioli said it was “the true expression of everlasting love.” Robert scored 35 points, one of the highest of the night.

Whitney Leavitt danced a contemporary number with Mark Ballas, joined by her husband, Connor.

Their performance to “Heal” by Jamal Roberts* showed their story of marriage struggles and growth. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said,

“You bring me to a place of emotions that’s hard to put to words.”

Though they had a few moments out of sync, the routine was touching and earned 33 points.

Dylan Efron topped the leaderboard with his contemporary dance to “Rewrite the Stars” by Zac Efron and Zendaya.

He dedicated it to his younger sister, saying she inspires him to be a better brother. Judge Kym Johnson told him,

“You are improving and becoming such a great dancer,” while Bruno Tonioli called it a “fantastic number.”

Alix Earle performed a contemporary routine to “Sparks” by Coldplay with her half-sister Izabel. The dance represented how Izabel helped bring their family closer together.

Derek Hough said, “Really impressive. It is about love.” Alix earned 35 points, tying with Robert Irwin.

Jordan Chiles danced a Viennese waltz to “Daughters” by John Mayer, joined by her father and pro partner Ezra Sosa. The judges praised the emotional depth of the routine, with Carrie Ann calling it “profound.”

Scores and results in Dancing With the Stars

Here’s how the scores looked at the end of the night:

1. Dylan Efron – 36

2. Alix Earle – 35

2. Robert Irwin – 35

4. Whitney Leavitt – 33

5. Jordan Chiles – 32

6. Elaine Hendrix – 30

6. Scott Hoying – 30

8. Jen Affleck – 29

8. Danielle Fishel – 29

10. Andy Richter – 24

Even though the scores were close, no one was eliminated this week. Every celebrity will return next week as the season continues to heat up.

The show also featured group performances by the DWTS troupe. They danced to Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical”, Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need”, Lorde’s “Green Light”, and Jungle’s “Back on 74.”

“Dedication Night” ended on a high note with smiles all around. The performances showed love, family, and connection, and the dancers got another chance to shine in the next episode.

With everyone safe for now, the competition will only get tougher as the season moves forward.

