Days of Our Lives spoilers: Sarah comforts Rachel, Brady investigates Sophia, and Holly confronts jealousy in Salem

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 27, 2025, Sarah Horton Kiriakis will step in like a mother to Rachel Black, giving her comfort while she struggles with Kristen DiMera’s confession. At the same time, other Salem residents will be caught up in tough personal and romantic situations.

The episode will also bring more suspicion around Sophia Choi, whose strange behavior keeps raising doubts. Brady Black will turn to Steve Johnson for help, beginning a deeper search for answers.

Meanwhile, Holly Jonas’ insecurities will cause jealousy, creating problems in her growing relationship with Tate Black. With shifting loyalties and new conflicts, today’s episode promises heartfelt moments and rising tension.

Sarah becomes a mother figure for Rachel

Rachel is still upset after Kristen’s shocking confession, and her father Brady finds it hard to cheer her up. Tate also tries to comfort his sister, but the real support comes when Rachel runs straight into Sarah’s arms.

Since Sarah raised her during her first year of life, taking on this motherly role feels very natural. Even though Rachel doesn’t know about the secret baby swap yet, this close bond could lead to important revelations later.

Brady seeks Steve’s help with Sophia’s mystery

Brady is becoming more suspicious of Sophia, who has made several questionable comments about the adoption and the baby’s gender. Feeling that something is not right, he decides to ask Steve for help.

Since Sophia is connected to “Tesoro,” Tate, and her hidden child, this investigation could reveal shocking secrets. Steve’s choice to look deeper shows that Salem might soon face another surprising and explosive revelation.

Sophia crosses paths with Steve and Kayla

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, where Sophia now works, she will run into both Steve and Kayla. This meeting could help move the investigation forward as the Johnsons try to get answers from her face-to-face.

At the same time, Kayla will use the chance to give advice to Stephanie, which might relate to her current challenges, either with her career at Xander’s PR firm or her relationship with Alex.

Alex apologizes and shares tender moments

Across town, Alex looks for a way to make things right with Sarah, thinking about his past mistakes.

At the same time, he spends more time with Stephanie, sharing sweet and loving moments that show how much he cares. These scenes stand out compared to the tension in other parts of Salem, showing that love and making amends can happen even in the middle of all the drama.

Holly’s jealousy disrupts her romance with Tate

While Tate and Holly are enjoying a romantic moment, things change when they run into Sophia during her work shift. Holly quickly notices that Sophia is interested in Tate and doesn’t hesitate to show him she’s taken. A jealous kiss makes it clear that Tate is off-limits, but this protective action could either strengthen their relationship or create new problems.

This episode of Days of Our Lives mixes heartfelt family moments, romantic tension, and growing mysteries. From Sarah’s caring support for Rachel to Brady and Steve’s investigation into Sophia, the August 27 episode promises viewers a combination of comfort, suspense, and sparks of jealousy that keep the drama in Salem exciting and unpredictable.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.