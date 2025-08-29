Days of Our Lives spoilers: Holly clashes with Sophia, Kayla drops a clue for Steve, and Gwen blasts Leo in a heated showdown

Sophia, Tate and Holly (Image via YouTube- OfficialDaysofourLives)

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, airing on August 29, 2025, tensions in Salem will continue to rise as secrets inch closer to being exposed. Holly is set to have a fiery confrontation with Sophia, warning her to stay away from Tate. Meanwhile, Kayla may hand Steve a crucial piece of information that could shed light on the mystery surrounding Sophia’s baby.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gwen will once again lash out at Leo, while Cat lurks in the shadows, determined to dig up dirt on EJ. With Rafe by her side, Cat may even secure a position that could help them finally bring EJ down.

As the drama unfolds, loyalties will be tested and shocking revelations could be just around the corner, leaving fans on the edge of their seats, wondering how long it will be before the truth finally explodes in Salem.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for episode set to air on August 29, 2025

Holly warns Sophia

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Holly will be seen issuing a warning to Sophia about staying within her boundaries. Holly believes that Sophia is out to take Holly’s boyfriend, Tate, away from her. Though considering the fact that Sophia was pregnant with Tat’s child, Holly’s concern is natural.

Anyhow, in the upcoming episode, Holly will warn Sophia to stay away from Tate, and if she thinks that she can steal Tate away from her, she should think again. Holly further kisses Tate in front of Sophia as a sign that they are together, and Sophia should think twice before making a move on him.

Kayla shares information with Steve

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, people of Salem are curious about the recent and swift adoption that took place. Brady had hired Steve to investigate the matter and find out where the baby that Sophia gave up for adoption is. Anyhow, Kayla might stumble upon some information that might help Steve in his investigation. She will further share that information with her husband, and this might bring Steve closer to finding the reality of the baby.

Anyway, EJ would further visit the hospital and have a conversation with Kayala about something important; this conversation might turn into a heated argument. However, this conversation would be eavesdropped on by Cat. Since Cat is currently digging dirt on EJ, she would use the information from the argument. She would further be seen working alongside Rafe Hernandez to bring down EJ DiMera.

Gwen and Leo

Gwen von Leuschner will stir up plenty of drama as she sets her sights on EJ DiMera. She’ll try to cleverly fish for information, asking loaded questions in hopes of catching EJ off guard and uncovering secrets he would rather keep hidden. Gwen will be determined to dig deeper, convinced that EJ isn’t being completely honest.

Meanwhile, her rocky friendship with Leo Stark will take another hit when Gwen’s temper flares. She’ll lash out at Leo over his schemes and meddling, making it clear she no longer trusts him. Tensions will rise as Gwen’s actions spark even more conflict.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

