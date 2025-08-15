Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from August 18 to 22, 2025

Kristen and Rachel (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

The upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, airing from August 18 to 22, 2025, are set to bring plenty of courtroom drama, emotional moments, and shocking twists. As Johnny’s trial heads toward its final verdict, tensions run high in Salem. Alliances will change, secrets will come out, and the truth about who shot EJ will finally be revealed.

From heartfelt apologies to intense confrontations, the episodes ahead promise to keep viewers hooked. Gabi tries to make amends, Sarah pushes for the truth, and Kristen makes an unexpected request to Marlena. Meanwhile, surprising developments in the trial could change the future of many residents. This is a week where no one will be left untouched.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from August 18 to 22, 2025

Monday, August 18: Apologies and meltdowns

The week on Days of Our Lives begins with surprises and strong emotions. Alex surprises Stephanie with an unexpected gesture, while Steve goes to Kayla for her help. Gabi puts her pride aside and apologizes to Xander, hoping to fix things between them.

At the DiMera mansion, EJ has an emotional breakdown in front of Tony, showing just how stressed he is. Chanel encourages Johnny to focus on proving his innocence instead of defending her, knowing the trial’s result will affect both of them.

Tuesday, August 19: The shooter unmasked

Marlena and Julie talk about their family problems and feel better after sharing. Meanwhile, Chad and Cat grow closer, hinting that a romance might be starting. Chanel returns to the stand and faces tough questions.

In court, Belle and Johnny give strong closing arguments to try to convince the jury. The biggest surprise of the day comes when the truth about who shot EJ is finally revealed, shocking everyone in Salem.

Wednesday, August 20: Truths and temptations

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, after the shocking reveal, EJ talks with Marlena about what to do next. Kristen feels the pressure building as she struggles to ignore the facts she now knows.

Alex makes a daring attempt to hire Stephanie, wanting to impress her at work and maybe romantically. Steve shares important news with Gabi, while Philip gently reminds Belle that she deserves better, stirring up old feelings.

Thursday, August 21: Jury votes and heart-to-hearts

Kristen, wanting more time, begs EJ to hold off on his plans. Marlena distracts Rachel so others can handle things quietly in the background. In the jury room, Leo leads the discussion as the votes come in to decide Johnny’s future.

Brady offers comfort to Tate during a tough moment, while Sarah urges Sophia to finally tell the truth about her baby, knowing how heavy the secret has become.

Friday, August 22: A verdict and a favor

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Johnny’s trial ends surprisingly, leaving everyone shocked by the result. EJ gets ready to tell the truth, preparing for the chaos it might cause.

Kristen goes to Marlena with a personal request, showing a rare, vulnerable side. Meanwhile, Brady questions Sarah directly, wanting to understand her part in the tangled mess of lies and secrets that have been uncovered.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.