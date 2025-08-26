Days of Our Lives Recap (August 26, 2025): Stephanie Pushes Xander, Steve Uncovers Truth, Philip Faces Gabi

Days of Our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965, and has remained one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in television history. For decades, people have watched the show because it has deep stories, complicated relationships, and dramatic turns that happen in the made-up town of Salem.

On August 25, 2025, the episode brought together new friendships and unresolved tensions. Cat and Gwen connected at University Hospital, a meeting that hinted at future alliances. Gwen’s position at the DiMera mansion placed her in the center of intrigue, while Rafe’s strained call with Sami underlined the ongoing conflict between law and family. Meanwhile, Javi and Leo provided balance through tender family moments, a contrast to Salem’s usual storm.

Kristen's shocking confession was the main focus of the episode. Chad inquired of EJ about his sister's words that caused quite trouble at the DiMera house. Brady condemned Kristen's motives, while Rachel insisted on her innocence. Everyone was on their toes. They didn't know if Kristen was telling the truth. Naturally, the DiMera family's future is in doubt. As more doubts came up, Salem got ready for what truths or lies would come out next and that's how the August 26, 2025 episode starts.

Days of Our Lives: Everything that happened in the episode (August 26, 2025)

Stephanie’s Advice Upsets Xander

At Titan, Stephanie approached Xander with a strategy to protect the company’s image. She advised that Philip be made a legal co-CEO to reduce shareholder unrest and strengthen Titan’s defense in court. Xander, however, saw this as rewarding Philip’s fraud. Their tense exchange highlighted Xander’s refusal to risk half the company. Stephanie warned that if Philip had no fallback, he could retaliate, leaving Xander vulnerable. The discussion revealed just how deep Titan’s problems ran. Later, Alex encouraged Xander to reconsider Stephanie’s advice, reminding him that he had insisted she join the team in the first place.

Steve Learns the Truth About Philip

At Black Patch, Steve pieced together evidence proving Philip had no valid claim to his inheritance or Titan. After reviewing legal documents and Victor’s suspicious letter, he concluded that fraud was involved. When Stephanie arrived, Steve confronted her, and she admitted knowing the truth. She pleaded with him to keep it quiet to prevent a corporate collapse. Though reluctant, Steve agreed for his daughter’s sake, but warned her that secrets rarely stay buried. Titan’s future is at risk while testing Stephanie’s ability to protect both business and family.

Philip Wakes Up with Gabi

Philip and Gabi woke up together at the Salem Inn after a strange night. Their chemistry came back, reminding them of almost-romantic moments in the past. As they were leaving, Belle walked in and told Philip that people were starting to doubt him. She told him he should tell everyone the truth before it got out. Philip fought back and asked who was looking into his past. Later, Belle told Philip that she was still sad about EJ and John, which made Philip offer his support. In this scene, Gabi and Belle were both caught in Philip's web of lies, which linked personal relationships to business scandals.

In the August 26, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, both the business and personal stories took sharp turns. From Stephanie's dangerous plan to Steve's discovery to Philip's night out with Gabi, the drama showed how secrets change Salem. Viewers can keep up with what's going on by streaming the newest episodes of Days of Our Lives only on the Peacock app.

