Days of Our Lives recap (August 19, 2025): EJ’s shooter revealed, Courtroom chaos, and Rachel’s secret

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965. It undoubtedly continues to be one of the longest-running soap operas. The show airs on Peacock so that fans can catch daily episodes with ease. Over the decades, it has built a loyal fan base, remaining central to daytime television while delivering dramatic twists in the lives of Salem’s residents. All the storylines here are adding to unseen dimensions to family bonds, secrets, and power struggles. On August 19, 2025, another mystery in Salem finally reached its climax with unlooked-for revelations.

The soap opera follows several lives of people like Brady, DiMera, Horton, and Carver families as they face betrayal, romance, rivalry, and crime. The show is mostly about courtroom battles, hidden affairs, kidnappings, and power disputes in Salem. Every week, the episodes gradually come up and connect back to larger plotlines involving family secrets, crimes, and justice. The latest episode came up with a turning point in EJ DiMera’s shooting case, which had been dragging on for months.

The episode from August 19 was all about drama in the courtroom, hypnosis sessions, and a long-awaited revelation. For weeks, people who watched the show guessed who shot EJ, and many people were named as possible suspects.

Marlena's role in helping EJ get his memory back, Johnny's defense in court, and Rachel's surprise role all stood out. As the episode reached its end, the people of Salem and the viewers finally found out EJ's mysterious attacker.

What happened in the episode on August 19, 2025? Everything to know about

Courtroom tensions are rising

The courtroom scene dominated much of the episode. Judge Dabney confirmed that Johnny had dismissed EJ as his attorney and chosen to represent himself. Belle began her questioning of Chanel, reminding her of past threats against EJ. Chanel denied them and insisted that the video that showed her making those threats was fake. Johnny, testifying as both witness and defendant, revealed that the footage was a deepfake. He explained the technical errors within the video and backed it with expert support. His revelation weakened the prosecution’s case and redirected suspicion.

Marlena’s hypnosis session leads to clarity

Outside of court, EJ continued to struggle with fragmented memories of the night he was shot. Marlena worked with him under hypnosis, guiding him through flashbacks that pointed toward a woman as the shooter. EJ initially attempted to shift suspicion toward Belle, hinting that both Marlena and he were trying to protect someone. Belle was shocked by the accusation, but Marlena knew the truth was close. This development marked a turning point, narrowing the possible suspects and adding pressure to resolve the case.

Rachel’s role comes to light

The climax arrived when EJ encountered Rachel at the DiMera mansion. A glass object triggered a vivid memory. In a flashback, EJ saw Rachel confronting him in a pink bathrobe, demanding to know where her grandmother was. Despite his denial, Rachel pulled the trigger, leaving EJ for dead. Back in the present, EJ froze as the memory became clear. Rachel’s innocence vanished with the truth revealed: she was the one who shot him. Marlena and EJ reacted in disbelief, as Salem’s latest mystery finally came to an end.

So, to put it in easy words, the trial is almost over, and the truth about who shot EJ is coming out. At the same time, Steve tells Gabi some important news, Sarah tells Sophia to tell the truth about her baby, and Kristen asks Marlena for help.

Days of Our Lives episodes are available to stream on Peacock.