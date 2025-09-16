Dancing with the Stars' Jenna Johnson addresses concerns about Corey Feldman disappearing before the cast announcement of season 34

Jenna and Corey from Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@jennajohnson)

Dancing With the Stars season 34 began on September 16, 2025, but attention had already turned to events that occurred in the lead-up to the premiere. Jenna Johnson, one of the show’s professional dancers, stated that she had not seen her assigned partner, Corey Feldman, since the cast announcement on Good Morning America earlier that month.

Her statement prompted questions about the duo’s rehearsal schedule. Johnson later clarified that Feldman had existing commitments during that period and that they remained in communication until they were able to reunite and begin rehearsals for their first performance on the competition series.

Jenna Johnson clarifies Corey Feldman’s absence ahead of Dancing with the Stars season 34 premiere

Johnson’s initial statement on social media

The first indication of Feldman’s absence came when Johnson shared an update through her Instagram account.

Responding to questions from viewers, she explained that many had been asking where the "TikToks with Corey" were and what was happening. Johnson stated that she had not seen him since Good Morning America.

At that point, Dancing With the Stars’ premiere was one week away, and rehearsal sessions with other pairs were already underway.

Johnson noted on social media that she was waiting for her partner’s return, stating,

“I am eagerly awaiting him getting back so we can get back into the studio to dance and then to do all the content things. I’ve been loving all the couples posting. It’s been so fun to see.”

Shortly after her post, the two reunited and began preparing their digital content for the show.

They appeared together in a TikTok video, where they danced and lip-synced to a viral audio track referencing friendship.

Clarification through a podcast appearance

Johnson later shared further details about Feldman’s whereabouts during the September 12 episode of the Danielle With the Stars podcast.

Addressing speculation about Feldman being absent without explanation, she said,

“It’s so funny because everyone was like, ‘He’s missing, you haven’t heard from him.’ We were in communication the whole time. He had prior engagements he had to do, and we both knew going into this that we were going to miss some time.”

Johnson also confirmed that she had not seen Feldman in person between September 3, the date of the Dancing With the Stars cast announcement, and the following week when they resumed rehearsals.

Despite the gap, she emphasized on the podcast that communication between them continued during the period he was unavailable.

Feldman’s return to rehearsals

Five days after the clarification, Johnson confirmed that she had rejoined Feldman in the Dancing With the Stars rehearsal studio.

She described his approach to the training process, explaining that he was prepared to focus on the upcoming competition.

According to Johnson, Feldman entered rehearsals with the mindset of being committed to the work rather than attempting to “prove people wrong.”

She added that his willingness to work consistently and his intention to remain present in the process were qualities that stood out as they prepared together for the season’s live performances.

Johnson also noted Feldman’s perspective on his lack of prior experience in ballroom dancing. She stated,

“He’s fully like, ‘I have no ballroom experience. I have no partnering experience.’ So I love that he’s like, ‘Treat me like the biggest beginner.’”

