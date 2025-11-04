Dancing with the Stars: Dylan Efron’s high energy jive earns him his first 10 of the season

Dylan Efron from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, during Week 8 of Dancing with the Stars Season 34, the ballroom transformed for “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night,” and competitor Dylan Efron delivered a standout Jive performance.

Dylan hit the floor alongside pro dancer Daniella Karagach, grooving to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing; he scored 36 from the judges - Flavor Flav tossed him a 10, marking his first top mark this season.

Dancing with the Stars Week 8 — Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night







Week eight of Dancing with the Stars involved the remaining eight couples dancing to one of the songs by a nominee or inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach performed Jive to I'm Still Standing.

The team-dance portion of the night also returned with a twist: co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough each joined one of the teams (Team Chicago and Team Kool) for routines to 25 or 6 to 4 by Chicago and Celebration by Kool & the Gang.

Dylan and Daniella’s performance opened the night with an electric entrance, Dylan sliding into the center of the floor and executing his signature body-roll mid-routine.

In the rehearsal package, Dylan admitted he still had “a little PTSD” from breaking his nose the previous week but said he needed to be “100% committed.”

At practice, Daniella told Dylan about how Bruno Tonioli showed up in Elton John’s 1983 I’m Still Standing clip, to which Dylan seemed visibly surprised.

When they hit the floor, the energy was undeniable. Bruno Tonioli laughed afterward, saying he was “so disappointed” Dylan didn’t wear his outfit from the music video.

Dylan shot back, “It’s a Speedo,” to which Bruno replied,



“No one would have looked at your feet!”



Bruno critiqued that Dylan “missed a pass,” but added that his abs were “absolutely fabulous.”

Carrie Ann Inaba told him he had some elements of the Jive but noted “three” moments where he tripped up.

As the audience booed, she clarified that his overall journey on the show had been “impressive.”

Derek Hough called it “high energy” and “a great way to start the show,” though he wanted “a bit more energy” at times.

Flavor Flav, serving as guest judge for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode, stood up and shouted,



“From the floor to the roof, that dance right there was the proof!”



Before flashing a 10 — Dylan’s first of the season.

Their final score: 8 from Carrie Ann, 9 from Derek, 10 from Flavor Flav, and 9 from Bruno, totaling 36 out of 40.

What this means for Dylan on Dancing with the Stars

During the course of Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach had been consistently increasing their scores until Week 8.

Dylan had documented his training for the Jive on social media, showing his progress from “Day 1 to Day 7.” In one post, he admitted,



“ALL DAY struggling with the basic steps of the Jive… Questioning if I’ll be able to learn the choreo in time if I’m still stuck on a basic step.”



The backstage clips showed him soaked in sweat while chuckling at their mistakes, hinting at how tough rehearsals were on Dancing with the Stars.

The high-octane acts commemorated music icons and physically and mentally challenged the contestants.

In Dylan’s situation with Daniella, things sort of balanced out after a tough stretch - especially since that practice session went bad when he ended up with a busted nose.

Whitney Leavitt scored 39 - Mark Ballas came close behind at 38.

Jordan Chiles landed strong, too, just a point under with 37; she danced alongside Ezra Sosa while Elaine Hendrix teamed up in the mix.

Alan Bersten also hit top marks that night, matching their pace without falling back.

Dylan Efron hit his highest tally yet - 36 - a game-changing turn on Dancing with the Stars.

Earning his first 10-handed straight by Flavor Flav - shifted everything for him on the series.

The "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night" vibe cranked up the energy, tossing together real-time shows by iconic groups while the endgame tension ramped up.

Both Dylan and Daniella also competed in the team segment as part of Team Chicago, alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, Jordan Chiles, Danielle Fishel, and others, dancing to Chicago’s 25 or 6 to 4.

Just eight pairs remain, so each point matters more - Dylan hitting a 10 puts him solidly in the mix at the top.

Stay tuned for more updates.