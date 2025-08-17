“Can’t breathe in here”- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth reacts to Andrei’s investment property

Elizabeth and Andrei from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@andreicastravet)

Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 is set to release on August 17, 2025. A sneak peek of the season, released on the show's official Instagram handle, @90dayfiance, on August 16, 2025, showed Elizabeth's visit to Moldova, her husband, Andrei's hometown.

Throughout the season, fans saw the duo fighting over moving to Moldova. While Andrei wanted to move back to his home country for better opportunities, Elizabeth felt blindsided because Andrei had made her envision a future in the US. In the recent episode, when Elizabeth finally agreed to visit his country to see if it was favorable to her, she came across something that set her off.

Andrei took her to see the investment property he said he had in Moldova, but when she got there, she saw that the place's interiors were torn to the ground, and it wasn't livable.

"I literally can't breathe in here," said Elizabeth as she took a walk inside the house.

What happened between Elizabeth and Andrei on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 7?

In the sneak peek clip, Andrei told the cameras that they were going to visit his Moldovan investment property that day. Information about his investment property came in a recent episode when he revealed to his wife and her dad that he had bought the property for $75,000.

While on the way to the property, Elizabeth told the cameras that she was excited to see the property because it had been years in the making.

Then, when they pulled up in front of the property, Elizabeth gave an underwhelming reaction, but upon close inspection of the exterior, she thought it had potential.

Chuck suggested that Andrei could get new sidewalks. He then invited them both to see the inside and told them he thought they would like the loft.

When Andrei opened the door, the place looked dusty, walls and ceilings torn down, with uprooted tiles and concrete and mud everywhere.

"Are you for real? Do we need masks?" Elizabeth asked.

Andrei said they didn't need masks there because they didn't wear masks in Moldova. He believed that the people were so "rough" there that their noses were their masks.

In another sneak peek released by Entertainment Tonight on August 13, 2025, Elizabeth was seen packing her bags, getting ready to leave Moldova. She told 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras that bad investment property was one thing, but lying to cover his tracks was another level of betrayal.

"That is not the man that I married, and that is not what I signed up for," she added.

She believed that there was no reason for them to stay there. Andrei, at first, couldn't believe that she was packing her bags and leaving with the kids and her dad. When he asked her to stop, she told him that she had changed their plane ticket and they indeed were leaving that night, "with or without" him.

Andrei asked her how he was going to explain to everybody what had happened between them. She quipped, saying the same way he explained to her the investment property.

She then told the cameras that she didn't know what their relationship would be after he came back to the US, but there was no way she was living in Moldova.

