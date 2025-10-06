Big Brother UK: Zelah snaps back at George during a divisive conversation about politics

Zelah from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK returned with a new episode on Sunday, October 5, 2025, featuring George discussing politics and various topics with his co-stars.

It eventually started with George speaking to Sam about the LGBTQIA+ community, and then moving into debates about British identity, immigration, and its impact.

As George stressed the need to “restrose” the British identity, questioning why others, like the Pakistanis, were allowed to celebrate their independence day in his country, Zelah chimed in, saying they were allowed to do that.

He explained that certain countries were colonized by the British and that it was not endangering to allow them to celebrate their freedom.



“They are allowed to celebrate their heritage, but also British,” Zelah stated.



But even then, George remained unconvinced, as he believed it created a divide within the people of his country and posed a threat to the “national identity.”

Zelah left the conversation, upset with the direction the conversation was taking. Sam was equally displeased with George’s point of view, as he stated that celebrations caused no harm to anybody in the nation.

Big Brother UK star Zelah says George is a “learning experience” for him







The conversation started when George asked Sam what he was most upset about, to which he replied that he was sad about the things people of the LGBTQIA+ community had to experience.

Upon hearing that, George recommended that Sam “could do more” by visiting countries in Asia or Africa and helping the LGBTQIA+ communities there.



“It’s quite wild to say someone’s not doing enough when you haven’t asked anyone what they are doing about the cause they’re passionate about. You haven’t even asked me what I’m doing,” Sam replied.



He then revealed that he visited schools and colleges to deliver talks to people about LGBTQ History Month and Anti-Bullying Week.

George was impressed by that, as he confessed that it was his agenda to “restore national identity in Britain” during his time on earth.



“I think that’s the one thing that can bind us all together,” he expressed.



The Big Brother UK cast member then delved deep into the subject, drawing attention to the factors that were dividing the nation, including religion, language, and more.



“I think it is Whitechapel Station where the sign is now, not just in English but Hindi and Bengali,” he mentioned.



He continued discussing the need to “restore the British identity,” claiming the country was getting “less and less British,” for which he blamed the multicultural celebrations.



“On Pakistani Independence Day in Birmingham, in Manchester, in London, streets were taken up, people waving the Pakistani flag. That’s not… That’s not Britain,” he stated.



The comment triggered Zelah, who stated they were allowed to do that because it marked Independence from British colonization.

Zelah, who was born to an Indian mother, then opened up about his connection to India, saying that although he loved the country, it did not negate his British identity.

Shortly after, George was asked how he felt about Americans celebrating the Fourth of July in Britain, to which he answered:



“I don’t know, if it’s so big as what we saw with the Pakistani Independence anniversary, this is England. You can play a song or something.”



The Big Brother UK star claimed it was “degrading national identity.”

Having heard that, Zelah left the conversation and went to the Diary Room, where he told Big Brother that:



“George is a learning experience for me. I don’t think George has ever met anyone like me. George still doesn’t know I’m trans. So a brown trans man might send him over the edge!”



Regardless of their contrasting political views, Zelah admitted that he enjoyed speaking with him and would never nominate him for his beliefs.

Stay tuned for more updates.