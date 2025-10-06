Big Brother UK: Eye spy patrol takes over the house on Sunday night

Big Brother UK hosts: Will Best and AJ Odudu (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK aired a new episode on Sunday, October 5, 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX.

The show continued its current series with a focus on changes inside the house following Friday night’s eviction.

Housemates adjusted to the loss of Gani while also facing a new challenge called the Eye Spy Patrol.

This task introduced extra rules and a new system of penalties called “eyes.” The episode highlighted how George and Cameron B were selected for a special role linked to the task.

The program also showed a shift in dynamics between some housemates, with conversations about friendship and boundaries.

Later in the evening, the housemates took part in a game of Truth or Dare, which added another layer of activity to the day. The episode also revisited how past actions shaped current relationships and how the new rules might influence nominations and group decisions in the days ahead.

Gani’s exit and Caroline’s reaction in Big Brother UK

Friday night’s eviction saw Gani leave the house, which set the stage for Sunday’s episode. Several housemates spoke about how his departure had changed the atmosphere and routine. In the Diary Room,

Caroline said, “I’ve never had a friendship like that, with even a guy, let alone anyone else. I just feel for him as he wanted this more than anybody. He was just like my shadow. I feel like one magpie has lost the other one.”

Other housemates echoed this feeling during group talks and admitted they were unsure how tasks would play out without Gani.

The episode showed the housemates discussing how they would move forward without him and how they might support each other under the new conditions.

Conversations also touched on the Eye Spy Patrol rules and how these would affect daily life. Housemates gathered in the living room to hear Big Brother explain the task, marking a shift from reflection to action and giving context for the day’s events.

Eye Spy Patrol task and house tensions in Big Brother UK

Big Brother announced that George and Cameron B, described as the poorest housemates, would act as wardens for the Eye Spy Patrol. Big Brother said,

“George. Cameron. As Big Brother’s poorest housemates, you have been enlisted for a very special role in today’s task. You will become Big Brother’s wardens.”

They were tasked with spotting and fining rule breakers.

“Housemates. Rules are the glue that holds the Big Brother House together. And in today’s task, rules will be more important than ever,” Big Brother added.

Housemates were told that fines would cost them “eyes” from their total, and that issuing fines could be profitable for the wardens.

The episode also showed tensions between Marcus and Elsa as they tried to redefine their friendship. Elsa said, “I’m thinking I really like you as my friend. And I don’t want to lose that. I don’t want to lose our friendship.”

Marcus replied, “I’ve spent more time with you than anyone else in here. You’re just looking for problems.” Later, the housemates played Truth or Dare. Richard was asked how many people he had “snitched on” during the day’s challenge, while Zelah performed a dance for Caroline.

This part of the episode showed how personal relationships, new rules, and lighter games all took place at the same time. By the end of the night, viewers saw both the strict task in action and the different ways housemates responded to pressure and group games.



