Big Brother Season 27 stars Morgan and Lauren discuss strategies as eviction day inches closer

Big Brother season 27 has now entered a new phase in the competition, where the houseguests target one another, each hoping to inch closer to the $750K grand prize.

Week 10 saw Vince become the Head of Household (HOH) and nominate Ava, Kelley, and Keanu for the upcoming elimination. Morgan then won the Power of Veto (POV) and persuaded Vince to put up Lauren, his ally, as Ava’s replacement.

With the changes on the block, the houseguests now strategized new plans for the eviction ceremony.

The live feeds caught one such conversation between Lauren and Morgan as they reflected on their game plans in week 10. Lauren was not happy about being nominated because she believed that she would get sent home by the cast members.

Morgan comforted her by saying that it was a difficult decision for her and Vince to make.

But it had to be made for safety in the long run. Morgan assured Lauren that although she was at risk, she would keep her, or else it would impact Vince’s gameplay and, as a result, her own.

The Big Brother star added that by doing so, she wanted to mend the relationship between her and Lauren, and make Kelley the common target, not herself.

Big Brother Season 27 live feeds update: Morgan tells Lauren that she did not trust her

During a private chat in the HOH room, Morgan told Lauren she had promised Vince that she would save her from being evicted because he needed her in the game.

It was the only reason why Vince had agreed to put Lauren on the eviction block.

Although Morgan did not trust Lauren, she agreed to oblige because Vince meant a lot to her.

“And so, I was like, ‘I will do that for you.’ I was like, ‘I hope you know that you’re asking me to keep somebody in this house that has targeted me to leave this house.’ That is extremely hard,” Morgan told Lauren.

Regardless, the Big Brother star stated that she would prefer repairing her relationship with Lauren so that she could plot Kelley’s eviction next.

Morgan suspected Kelley of targeting Vince, convinced she would nominate him if she won HOH. She also believed that Kelley would put her on the block alongside Vince - the one outcome she wanted to avoid.

Morgan continued, speaking about how she was only loyal to Vince and that she knew it was difficult for him to appease her and Lauren at the same time due to their differences.

“It’s nerve-wracking, knowing that if you were to win HOH on Thursday like my question was like obviously I’d probably see your block, but the question is am I your target again? Like if Keanu is gone, I’m probably her target again,” Morgan said.

With that, the Big Brother cast member explained that she had several reasons to fight for her spot in the competition, for which she relied on the Veto or votes.

Morgan assured Lauren that she would stay in the competition if she were sitting next to Kelley on the block. She calculated the votes and stated that either Keanu or Kelley would get evicted. Lauren felt relieved to hear that.

Shortly after, the two spoke about their sleep schedules before parting ways. Morgan then sat with Vince and Ashley to share her plans.

She told them that she needed Kelley to be eliminated from the contest. However, if Kelley was not the common target, she wanted Lauren gone.

To Morgan, it was set, and there could be no exchanges.

