Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves reflects on Vince's emotional apologies, Ava's gameplay, and more

The latest events of Big Brother season 27 were high on drama. With Katherine Woodman's eviction, viewers have been focusing more on Vince's strategies and Ava's gameplay. Not to forget how Vince's waterworks seemingly work every time. Keanu, who was cursing Vince, was later giving him pep talks about how he would continue to trust Vince.

Big Brother season 27 host Julie Chen Moonves recently shared her opinion on these housemates while predicting a bit about the future of this season. In an exclusive interview with EW, Chen also pointed out that there are a few other elements of the house itself that have not revealed themselves yet, while adding that some other things in the house are not just the objects that might seem to be, and that will play into the game.

Julie Chen shares an interesting insight about Vince

The Big Brother host recently opened up about the ongoing gameplay in season 27.

In an exclusive interview with EW, Julie Chen was asked about how Vince manages to be in everyone's good books while crying and apologising every time. Julie explained,

“I think because he seems so non-threatening and weak. He does a good job of minimising of himself to others and making himself seem sheepish and remorseful. He is also very approachable and comes across very affable. I think he’s skating on thin ice, and this strategy is not thought out to look at the long game. It can’t last. It will catch up to him and burn him in the long run."

Julie Chen further opened up about the future of season 27 in an exclusive interview with Men's Journal,

"Last season, not only did it work so well that we brought it back this season, we extended how many weeks it was supposed to originally take place,” Chen Moonves says. “So that AI arena really now called BB Blockbuster really made it hard for that [unanimous voting] to happen. So I do think it's going to become a staple."

Big Brother host Julie Chen opens up about Ava’s gameplay

In an interview with EW, the Big Brother host was asked about Ava being too likeable in the house and whether it can be a path for her to get to the very end. Julie Chen explains,

“I agree it was a good argument to make against keeping Ava. They need to be careful letting her coast to the end. I can see her getting very far and then if it’s her versus someone like Rachel. Ava has zero enemies and right now the same number of wins as Rachel. She could win”. “That bunk bed room has proven to be not only fun to stay in, but the perfect place to make your Housemates feel a little too comfortable! It’s crazy to me. It’s like forgetting to whisper when you’re telling a big secret!"

All episodes of Big Brother air on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Viewers can later catch all the 24/7 live feeds on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.